Will Cristina die in ‘Empire’? Discover the three characters who die in the last chapter of the 9:00 soap opera

If you’re curious to know if Cristina (Leandra Leal) is going to die in the last chapter of the 9 pm soap opera ‘Empire’, we have the answer! The final scenes of the plot will be marked by deaths and the clash between the Commander (Alexandre Nero) and his great rival, Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia).
+ End of ‘Empire’: Isis is surprised to read the revealing envelope left by the Commander
In the sequence that airs on Thursday, 4, Zé Alfredo will discover that Cristina was kidnapped by Zé Pedro, who will call his father, threatening to take his own sister’s life: “Do I kill Cristina now? Or will you swallow your pride, to descend from the height of your arrogance and deliver everything I’m asking for and everything that is rightfully mine?”.
Despite the threats, Cristina will manage to get out of the car from the cabin of an industrial crane she was tied to. The Commander is the one who will untie the blonde when he goes to the shed to save her.
Before that, Zé will have already killed Maurílio outside. The man in black will approach the villain and leave his weapon on the ground. He’ll also make a point of raising his arms, but there’s going to be a turnaround in the clash.
Joshua (Roberto Birindelli) will toss a soda can into a rusty body. The shrill noise will catch Maurílio’s attention, who will shout: “Don’t think I forgot about you, Josué!” Just as Maurílio shoots against the can, Zé Alfredo picks up the gun he put on the floor and shoots Maurílio in the chest: “You forgot about me, bitch”.
Maurílio will be killed by Zé Alfredo:
(Image: TV Globo)
The second character who dies in the last chapter is Silviano (Othon Bastos). Before untying Cristina, Zé Pedro tells him he’s going to kill Zé and Cristina, who will manage to knock his brother out of the car. At that moment, the Commander takes the gun from Pedro and Silviano tries to shoot Zé Alfedo.
Joshua then, who is behind Silviano, fires several shots at the former butler after he takes a gun and shoots back. Maurílio’s father falls to the ground and dies instantly.
+ Empire, final: Lorraine and Ishmael benefit from the Commander’s will
The third to be killed is the Commander, just as he is leaving with Cristina and Josué. Pedro will wake up and take a gun from a small bag near his foot and shoot his father, who will have his back turned. Zé Alfredo ends up dying right there.
Zé Pedro is still trying to kill himself, pointing the gun to his mouth, but is stopped by Cristina: “You’re not going to die, you son of a bitch. You’re going to live! You’re going to live with that guilt you shit*.”