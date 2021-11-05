Will Cristina die in ‘Empire’? Discover the three characters who die in the last chapter of the 9:00 soap opera

If you’re curious to know if Cristina (Leandra Leal) is going to die in the last chapter of the 9 pm soap opera ‘Empire’, we have the answer! The final scenes of the plot will be marked by deaths and the clash between the Commander (Alexandre Nero) and his great rival, Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia).

In the sequence that airs on Thursday, 4, Zé Alfredo will discover that Cristina was kidnapped by Zé Pedro, who will call his father, threatening to take his own sister’s life: “Do I kill Cristina now? Or will you swallow your pride, to descend from the height of your arrogance and deliver everything I’m asking for and everything that is rightfully mine?”.

Despite the threats, Cristina will manage to get out of the car from the cabin of an industrial crane she was tied to. The Commander is the one who will untie the blonde when he goes to the shed to save her.

Before that, Zé will have already killed Maurílio outside. The man in black will approach the villain and leave his weapon on the ground. He’ll also make a point of raising his arms, but there’s going to be a turnaround in the clash.

Joshua (Roberto Birindelli) will toss a soda can into a rusty body. The shrill noise will catch Maurílio’s attention, who will shout: “Don’t think I forgot about you, Josué!” Just as Maurílio shoots against the can, Zé Alfredo picks up the gun he put on the floor and shoots Maurílio in the chest: “You forgot about me, bitch”.