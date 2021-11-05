Windows 10: 21H1 version is finally available to everyone

This Thursday (4), Microsoft finally released the new version “21H1” of Windows 10, also known as “Update May 2021”, to the general public. After an extensive period of quality testing, carried out on builds for Windows Insider participants, the news arrives for all compatible devices, bringing a large set of fixes and discreet improvements in the operating system.

In a publication of the Windows Health, Microsoft recommends that users update their computers to version “21H1” as soon as possible to “take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections against the latest security threats.” It’s always worth noting, on the other hand, that some Windows 10 updates tend to cause their own share of problems, even after they’ve been tested repeatedly.

Those interested in the update, fortunately, won’t have to wait long while the process is running. Most of the “21H1” release changes and features have been integrated into the 2004/20H2 release updates, requiring only an “activation order” — now made available by Microsoft. This way, the installation steps should only take a few minutes and only require a reboot of the machine, avoiding inconvenience.

Windows Update screen, with version “21H1” now available. (Source: Bleeping Computer / Playback)Source: Bleeping Computer

Availability

To install version “21H1”, just go to Windows Update and search for available updates. Ahead, wait for the packages to download and, at the end, the installation process. Once complete, just restart your computer when prompted and enjoy what’s new in Windows 10.