Winity intends to ‘rent’ to operators the 5G band it won at auction | Technology

The company will offer a connectivity service in a wholesale model, in which other companies will be able to “rent” part of the network, and then take it to final consumers. And the initial focus will be 4G.

Winner of lot 1, in the 700 MHz band, Winity is a wireless infrastructure provider. The company was created in November 2020 by Pátria Investimentos, an asset manager based in the Cayman Islands.

5G in Brazil: when arrives? What are the advantages? See answers

when arrives? What are the advantages? See answers Do I need to change my cell phone? See 5G compatible models

The CEO of Winity, Sergio Bekeierman, explained to g1 which company will be able to offer its infrastructure to other operators in two main ways:

Roof: the network built by Winity can be leased to operators to go where they don’t have an available signal;

the network built by Winity can be leased to operators to go where they don’t have an available signal; Capacity: Operators can contract additional “layers” of network to prevent their infrastructure from becoming overloaded in some locations.

For the Pátria investment fund, making the use of frequency available to several companies is interesting because revenue increases.

“In a way, by sharing infrastructure, you’re maximizing the use of that asset and driving a return on that investment,” explained Bekeierman.

According to the executive, the company will build infrastructure and make it available to other companies, without giving the spectrum permanently. “The spectrum will be owned by Winity and the commitments attached to it, too,” he said.

At counterparts required by the government for the exploitation of the 700 MHz band were:

Bring internet to 31,000 kilometers of federal highways;

Bring internet to locations without 4G.

Winity intends to invest R$ 2 billion to fulfill these commitments.

Operators currently use the 700 MHz frequency for the 4G network. This should be the path followed by Winity in a first step, but in the future, the company also plans to use the range for 5G.

“We typically invest in partnership with the client. This decision about which technology will be used is much more up to my client, how he makes better use of this frequency with his final client”, indicated Bekeierman.

“Frequency is an asset that you can do what they call ‘refarming’: you start using it where you see the greatest demand, which is now 4G, but when 5G starts to have great penetration, greater demand coverage or data, you can convert frequency usage from 4G to 5G,” said the executive.

From 1 to 5G: the evolutions and potential of new technology

Winity bid billionaire

To operate in the 700 MHz band throughout the national territory, Winity has committed to paying R$ 1.427 billion. The minimum bid for this lot was R$ 157.6 million, which made the company’s bid to be 85% higher than initially required by the government.

NK 108 and VDF, two other companies that competed for the lot, offered BRL 333 million and BRL 318 million, respectively.

Pátria’s infrastructure partner, Felipe Pinto, told g1 that Winity has worked for months to reach the value and that the manager has been operating in the infrastructure sector for about 10 years.

“We are very comfortable with the premises that we adopted to build the business model. It is an innovative business model, which will not necessarily behave exactly like others in the auction,” he said.

He pointed out that operating in the wholesale model is an opportunity to generate value in a spectrum that is currently used for 4G and, in the future, will extend to 5G.

“We see a set of opportunities that I think others are not seeing and I think that justifies our conviction and our premium paid for this auction,” he said.

Winity is part of the Fund for Infrastructure IV of Pátria, of R$ 10 billion. The fund also brings together energy companies and highway concessions.

“We are going to finance these investments (on the internet) partly with the fund’s capital, partly with long-term financing. We have a well-balanced capital structure and investment insurance,” said Felipe Pinto.