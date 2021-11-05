Winity is the new operator that will bring 5G to Brazil in 2022

A new operator will operate in 2022 in Brazil: Winity II Telecom. Part of the Pátria fund, the company won lot 1 of the 5G frequency of 700 MHz and got the right to operate with the new Brazil network standard.

In a dispute against 2 companies, Winity won the lot with an offer of R$ 1.4 billion. The offer is 85% higher than the minimum value stipulated by the government, which was R$ 157.6 million. By comparison, competitors NK 108 and VDF entered the competition with bids of R$333.3 million and R$318 million, respectively.

Lot A01 of Anatel’s 5G Auction was won by Winity II, for the offer of R$ 1,427,872,497.87, with a premium of 805% in relation to the initial value. pic.twitter.com/lQleTA6Czp — Anatel (@AnatelGovBR) November 4, 2021

Linked to the Pátria and Blackstone funds, Winity has an official website, but information about the company is still scarce. On its website under development, the company says it aims to “develop, build and operate Wireless Infrastructure, composed of mobile phone network assets, indoor coverage systems and new wireless connectivity technologies.”

requirements

With the victory, Winity will be able to explore the 5G band of 700 MHz for 20 years, with the possibility of an extension of the term. However, the company also needs to meet some government requirements to stay in the mobile connection market.

The company will have to implement an internet connection on at least 31,000 kilometers of federal highways. In addition, Winity needs to expand the reach of 4G to locations in Brazil that are not yet served by the technology.

If the company follows the protocols required by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Winity must compete with giants in the telecommunications sector, including Vivo, Tim and Claro. Still, the newcomer must cooperate with competitors in the construction of its national network, according to the Teletime.

The 5G auction is currently underway and, in addition to the 700 MHz band, the event has also already sold the 3.5 GHz frequency, which was in the hands of Tim, Vivo and Claro.