Winity: Meet one of the winners of the 5G auction, which will operate in the wholesale model | Technology

One of the winners of the 5G auction held this Thursday (4) was Winity II Telecom Ltda. The company presented a bid of R$ 1.427 billion for lot 1, in the 700 MHz band, and will be able to operate nationwide.

Winity is a wireless infrastructure provider created about a year ago by Pátria Investimentos, an asset manager based in the Cayman Islands.

5G Guide: ask questions about fifth generation mobile networks

ask questions about fifth generation mobile networks Do I need to change my cell phone? See 5G compatible models

The Motherland said on Thursday (4) that Winity’s goal is to “develop a cellular coverage deployment plan in a wholesale model”, that is, to sell mobile connectivity to other companies.

“We created Winity with the purpose of providing high quality telecommunications infrastructure to our corporate customers,” said Winity Chief Executive Sergio Bekeierman.

Claro, Vivo and TIM round off the 3.5 GHz band, considered the main one in the auction

Check out all 5G auction winners

“What she [Winity] what it proposes is not to sell services to the end consumer, but to other mobile operators operating in the region or to MVNOs (mobile virtual operators)”, Tude told g1. other operators”.

According to Eduardo Tude, president of Teleco, a telecommunications consulting company, the focus of companies operating in the wholesale model is quite different from operators such as Claro, Vivo and TIM.

5G enables faster and more stable internet, in addition to new business models

In November 2020, when Winity was launched, Pátria indicated that it would focus on mobile network assets, indoor coverage systems and new mobile connectivity technologies.

At the time, the fund said that Winity would have a potential investment of more than BRL 3 billion due to the “urgent need to expand the infrastructure to support the deployment of new wireless technologies (4G and 5G) in the coming years and the robust growth in consumption of data”.

According to the 5G notice, the initial bid for the lot won by Winity was R$ 157.6 million. As a result, the value for the company was 85% higher than the minimum required by the government. See the three bids presented for the 700 MHz batch:

Winity II – BRL 1,427,872,497.87

BRL 1,427,872,497.87 NK 108 – BRL 333,333,333.77

BRL 333,333,333.77 VDF – BRL 318,000,000.00

To operate in the 700 MHz band, Winity has committed to complying with some obligations defined in the 5G notice. Are they:

Bring internet to 31,000 kilometers of federal highways;

Bring internet to locations without 5G.

The company stated that it will invest around R$ 2 billion to deploy more than 5,000 internet towers by 2029.

Pátria has US$ 12.7 billion in assets under management and an investment portfolio made up of more than 55 companies and assets, including the Brazilian group Ultra, CVC and Qualicorp.

In addition to Winity, the manager has already owned Highline do Brasil, a developer of solutions for the telecommunications industry. Highline was sold in 2019.

The fund also owns ODATA, a data center service operating in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and ATIS, which offers infrastructure solutions and operates in Argentina.