Winity Wins 1st Lot of 5G Auction, and Country to New National Mobile Operator | Economy

Winity II Telecom, linked to the Pátria Fund, won this Thursday (4) the dispute for the first batch of the 5G auction. As a result, Brazil will have a new mobile phone operator authorized to offer the service throughout the country.

Soon after, Claro, Vivo and TIM won lots in the 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band, considered the main 5G auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Of the 15 companies competing in the auction, only three offered a bid for the lot, which allows the offer of fifth-generation mobile telephony in the 700 MHz band.

The companies that participated in the batch dispute, and their respective bids, are:

Winity II – BRL 1,427,872,497.87

– BRL 1,427,872,497.87 NK 108 – BRL 333,333,333.77

– BRL 333,333,333.77 VDF – BRL 318,000,000.00

The minimum bid for this lot, provided for in the notice, was R$ 157,628,411.00. The amount paid for Winity II, therefore, is 85% higher than the minimum required by the government.

Currently, Brazil has three companies authorized to provide mobile telephony services nationwide: Claro, TIM and Vivo.

The country once had four companies, but lost one after Oi decided to sell its mobile telephony arm in the midst of a judicial recovery process.

With the arrival of Winity, therefore, the country will once again have four companies with authorization to offer the service nationwide.

The rules established by Anatel for the 5G auction allow the creation of neutral networks in the country. This means that the companies that auction the lots can, if they wish, rent these frequencies to other companies provide fifth-generation telephone service.

This figure of neutral network applies to all lots offered in the 5G auction, including the 700 MHz band purchased by Winity.

Anatel expects that the country will have a new mobile telephony operator – Claro, Vivo and TIM, the three that already operate in the country, won lots in the 3.5 GHz band, which allow offering 5G throughout the country.

As the winner of the 700 MHz band, Winity will have to fulfill some obligations set out in the notice. Are they:

Bring internet to 31,000 kilometers of federal highways

Bring internet to locations without 4G;

Her victory gives the right to operate the service for 20 years, extendable.