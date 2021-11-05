With a proposal of R$ 73.6 million, the 5G Sul Consortium wins a lot in the southern region of the country

After eight proposals submitted to the batch C6 to provide 5G technology, in the 3.5 GHz band, for the South Region, the 5G South Consortium (associated with SERCOMTEL SA) won the sum of R$73.6 million. The initial price offered by the Consortium, which competed for a lot with the MegaNet bidder, was R$19 million. The premium for the final proposal is 1,464% of the minimum value.

The lot’s auction involved an intense dispute between Mega Net and the 5G Sul Consortium, which started the auction with the highest bid, of R$ 19 million, against R$ 6.627 million for Meta Net. seven grant values, in a bid-by-bid competition, which crowned the 5G Sul Consortium, which, as of the event, enters the list of new mobile service operators.

The auction offered by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) takes place this Thursday afternoon.

BrisaNet launches operation in Brazil

By auctioning two lots of 3.5 GHz frequency in a 5G auction, this Thursday, the company BrisaNet Serviços de Comunicações announces its first operation in the country serving the Northeast regions (lot C4) and Midwest (batch C5). The company’s proposals were, respectively, for R$ 1.2 billion (13.741%) and R$ 105 million (with a premium of 4.054%). Among the obligations provided for in the notice, the company will offer mobile internet to the two regions for municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants.

already the batch C2 80 MHz, which covers the North region and the state of São Paulo, except for two sectors of the General Grant Plan (PGO), was won by SERCOMTEL SA, with a final proposal of R$ 82 million.

The exception is two sectors: the Municipality of Paranaíba, in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, and the cities of Buriti Alegre, Cachoeira Dourada, Inaciolândia, Itumbiara, Paranaiguara and São Simão, in the State of Goiás.

“We have a new personal mobile service provider,” said the president of the Special 5G Bidding Committee at Anatel, Abraão Balbino e Silva.

The C7 lot was sold for R$ 205 million by the company Cloud2U, which also debuts its operation with the implementation of 5G. Lot C8, on the other hand, to serve municipalities in three different states, was won by Algar Telecomunicações for a price of R$2.3 million.

the lots C1 did not have valid proposals, and the C3 it was not opened in view of the non-finishing of the C1. The condition was provided for in the auction notice.



