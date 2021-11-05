With edema in the thigh, Keno follows as a doubt at Atlético-MG for a classic against América-MG | athletic-mg

Striker Keno, embezzled in Atlético-MG’s victory over Grêmio, this Wednesday (2-1), had a diagnosis of edema in the posterior part of his right thigh. He is still in physiotherapy and will hardly be able to play against América-MG, next Sunday.

Keno felt his thigh in the second half of Galo’s defeat by Flamengo, last Saturday, 1-0. Dejected, he stayed on the bench receiving ice treatment and, after the game, the club confirmed the discomfort in the back. of the right thigh.

1 of 2 Keno; Flamengo x Atlético-MG — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Keno; Flamengo x Atlético-MG — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Atlético do not inform the estimated time for the attacker’s return, but as it is just an edema and not a more serious injury, the expectation is that he will not lose many games.

This is the third time Keno has diagnosed a thigh problem this season. The last two times, however, the injury was in the left leg, and it required a longer recovery time.

Without him, Diego Costa was chosen by Cuca to take the field against Grêmio, and made a good start. He provided assistance for Zaracho’s goal, which opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the first stage.

With Keno in physiotherapy and the holders only doing a regenerative job, the Rooster re-introduced for training this Thursday afternoon.