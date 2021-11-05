With Richard and a visit from Paulinho, Corinthians trains for a game against Fortaleza

The Corinthians squad trained this Thursday morning at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava aiming at the confrontation against Fortaleza next Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. The work at the Training Center had the novelty of steering wheel Richard, returned from a loan by Athletico-PR. In addition, the steering wheel Paulinho, who is without a club and in the sights of Corinthians, visited the site this morning.

The defensive midfielder Richard underwent physical evaluations and performed training at the gym. Paulinho, on the other hand, received a signal from the Corinthians board that the club’s doors are open for him to maintain his physical fitness, after the player split with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. Corinthians said that visits are common and did not guarantee that the player will continue using the team’s facilities.

As Paulinho can no longer enter the field in 2021, there is no rush in negotiations. The two parties guarantee that there is still nothing agreed for 2022, but a negotiation is welcomed by both sides.

This Thursday, Sylvinho led a specific training session with defenders and full-backs, while assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini organized an activity of passes, crossings and submissions with athletes from the midfield and Corinthians attack.

In the last part of training, Sylvinho promoted a defensive set pieces activity. Left-back Lucas Piton has completed his physical transition work and has returned to training with the rest of the group.

Against Fortaleza, the coach of Corinthians will once again count on goalkeeper Cássio and defensive midfielder Xavier, who were suspended in the last round. Still available for this Saturday’s game, at 5 pm, at Neo Química Arena, against Fortaleza, defensive midfielder Cantillo was summoned by the Colombian national team to compete in the World Cup qualifiers and will soon be embezzled by Corinthians.

“I believe it’s a beautiful opportunity. I’m grateful for this confidence they give me and I hope to be able to help the national team in the matches. Now we have a first game on Saturday, which is difficult. We have to try to win three points to be able to continue calmly for the national team,” he said. Cantillo about the summons.

Corinthians’ likely squad for this weekend’s game has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito and Renato Augusto. The preparation for the game against Fortaleza will be completed with new training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava this Friday morning.