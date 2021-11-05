With vaccination at a historic drop, the program has been out of command for 4 months

Created almost half a century ago to expand access to vaccination in Brazil, the PNI (National Immunization Program), of the Ministry of Health, has been without leadership for almost four months. The command vacuum in the agency, which has not had a titleholder since July 7, occurs not only during the covid-19 pandemic, but at a time when vaccine coverage in the country fell to the level of the 1980s.

Experts heard by UOL they consider that the delay in appointing a new coordinator shows the government’s lack of concern and that it is urgent to solve the problem.

Vaccination rates for diseases such as meningitis, hepatitis B and childhood paralysis, which were close to 100% by 2015, have dropped to less than 80% last year. For infectious diseases, the risk of disease resurgence is real.

“I have little doubt that this delay in the nomination gets in the way, because you see that this is not a priority for the authorities. If it were a priority, the person would leave office in a day and start looking for new names. that”, says Rosana Richtmann, coordinator of the Immunization Committee of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

The last PNI holder, civil servant Francieli Fantinato, has been in the role since October 2019. Last July, however, she decided to leave the position due to the politicization around vaccines. Fantinato spoke about his departure in testimony to Covid’s CPI, when he told senators that he saw government failures in the immunization campaign against covid.

With her departure, the position was temporarily occupied by a technical advisor. Only after three months, on October 6, a new coordinator was appointed: pediatrician Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel, professor at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe).

Gurgel, however, never took office. After weeks of waiting without a contact from the ministry, he went to Brasília on his own and found that he would no longer assume the role.

“I arrived at the ministry and waited for the secretary to arrive [de vigilância e saúde, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros]. But they said he was away for health reasons and a replacement came. And this person who replaced him told me that he would not have possession. But he didn’t say why,” said Gurgel.

To appear in the DOU (Official Gazette) as the new coordinator of the PNI, Gurgel had to be transferred to the ministry by UFS. As the appointment was not revoked, the pediatrician has not been able to resume his post at the university so far. O UOL asked the Ministry the reason for the retreat, but the Ministry refused to clarify.

“The technical staff of the PNI is very good. They are dedicated people, who have been working for many years, and our program is consolidated and renowned. But this insecurity, for all this time without command, must get in the way, without a doubt,” says Gurgel.

“Any health program, in any country in the world, is difficult to be followed without centralized coordination and guidance. It is urgent, it is time for us to have a coordinator”, charges infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

In addition to not clarifying the reasons for the break with Gurgel, the ministry also did not say when it intends to appoint a new incumbent. In a note sent to UOL, the folder only informed that a career servant, Greice Ikeda, has acted as a substitute coordinator.

reasons for the fall

On October 29, the Ministry of Health announced the extension of the national multivaccination campaign, aimed at children and adolescents up to 15 years of age. At the launching ceremony, the then acting minister, Rodrigo Cruz, spoke about the importance of immunization, cried and got a hug from Zé Gotinha.

Adherence to the campaign, however, was below expectations, and the mobilization ended up being extended until the end of November. For specialists, the need to extend the work is the result of one of the main factors that, according to them, have harmed vaccination coverage in the country: the lack of communication.

“Communication with the population is very bad. We just had a multivaccination campaign and nobody knew about it. This communication, which has occurred with everything that involves covid, I don’t even see a similar effort on the risks of other diseases”, says Rosana Richtmann, who represents the SBI in the technical chamber of immunization of the ministry.

Even covid, however, suffered from communication deficiencies, according to the former head of the PNI. In testimony to Covid’s CPI, Francieli Fantinato told senators that the start of immunization in the pandemic was hampered by the lack of doses and effective disclosure.

Infectologists, however, highlight other factors that can help explain the numbers. There was a drop in vaccination coverage for the nine vaccines that require at least one dose in children up to one year old (see infographic below).

One of the main reasons for the low, according to specialists, is a possible neglect of the population in the face of diseases that were feared decades ago, but which have been practically eradicated.

“The situation is different from the past, when people lived with these diseases and lived in fear of their child dying of very serious diseases. But the success of the vaccines inhibited this caution and caused a relaxation in the search for vaccination”, explains Renato Kfouri, from SBIm.

“In a way, vaccines are victims of their own success,” says Richtmann. For the infectologist, the eradication of some diseases made them abstract for the population. “How is a mother or father going to have the perception that their child is at risk for a disease called diphtheria, for example? I’ve never seen a case of diphtheria, why am I going to vaccinate my child?”

Danger

Infectologists warn that Brazil needs to act quickly to reverse the vaccination coverage picture. Otherwise, other diseases could follow the path of measles, which registered outbreaks in recent years and led Brazil to lose, in 2019, the certificate of virus-free territory.

“Measles was the first to show up because it is the most communicable. So, when you see a scenario of low coverage of all vaccines, the first disease that appears is measles, which is much easier to transmit,” explains Kfouri . “But then there is diphtheria, polio, whooping cough, meningitis. They are all diseases that are also likely to increase cases due to low coverage.”

“I just hope that we don’t need to have a catastrophe, such as an outbreak of meningitis, which is an extremely serious disease. I hope it doesn’t have to go to that point so that the population can trust immunization again and see that it’s important,” concludes Richtmann.