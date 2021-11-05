Without Arrascaeta and Cavani, Uruguay releases list for derby against Argentina in the qualifiers | qualifiers – south america

Coach Oscar Tabárez, from Uruguay, announced this Friday the list of squads for the derby against Argentina and the duel against Bolivia, both valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
Injured, midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, and forward Edison Cavani, from Manchester United, are the main absences among the 25 names called.
In addition, Sebastián Cáceres, Matías Viña, Federico Valverde, Nicolás De La Cruz and Maximiliano Gómez were not called for medical reasons, according to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF). Left-back Joaquín Piquerez, from Palmeiras, is the only “Brazilian” on the list.
Check out the list of players:
Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Campaña and Kevin Dawson
Defenders: Diego Godin, Sebastián Coates, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, Damián Suárez, Giovanni González, Joaquín Piquerez, Martín Cáceres
Socks: Mauro Arambarri, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Fernando Gorriarán, Matías Vecino, Brian Rodríguez, Manuel Ugarte
Attackers: Jonathan Rodríguez, Luis Suárez, Facundo Torres, Gastón Pereiro, Agustín Álvarez Martínez, Darwin Núñez
