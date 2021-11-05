Without LG, Motorola takes 3rd place in the US cell phone market; Apple and Samsung lead

Motorola demonstrated a strong presence in the national cell phone market, and this can be attributed to its strategy of launching affordable models for different types of audience, despite not having a real flagship to compete with weight rivals, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra, from Samsung and Xiaomi, respectively. The same scenario occurs in the US cell phone segment. Counterpoint has produced new market research that points to a solid recovery after the damage caused by the chip shortage in the last quarter, as well as revealing that the Motorola has become the third largest mobile phone maker from the country.





Now, the podium of the US market has the Apple in first place with 42% share market. Big tech jumped out of its market share 39% recorded in the second quarter of the year with sales driven by the launch of the iPhone 13. Samsung is the deputy leader in sales in the North American country, representing a 35% share. By way of comparison, the South Korean giant had 30% of the market share, and its growth can be attributed to the development of several affordable models compatible with 5G, the new generation of the mobile network. Motorola snapped up the market share left by LG after its exit from the global cell phone market and, without fanfare, increased from 7% to 8% of presence among the most used brands in the United States, taking the third place on the podium.





Other standouts among the most popular brands include TCL which, with the Alcatel subbrand, ranks fourth with a slight drop in sales that has dropped its market share to 5%. OnePlus has seen steady growth and is now the fifth most used brand in the United States, thanks in part to the popular Nord N200 5G. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was Apple’s best-selling phone in Q3. Previous reports indicate that Samsung has taken the right step with the “Galaxy A” line of intermediaries, responsible for a good number of sales. Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint, highlights the success of the iPhone 13 and Galaxy A32 5G.

With the festive season, we expect to see continued strong sales growth for the iPhone 13. Samsung has also had success with the launch of foldable phones and the Galaxy A32 5G, its most affordable 5G phone.

Compared to last year, the North American market only increased by 1% in the third quarter, but its recovery is more noticeable when compared to the second quarter — during this period, the number of sales increased by 9%, and there will be higher volume of deliveries with the arrival of Black Friday and the commemorative dates at the end of the year.

