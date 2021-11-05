Without pension, son of goalkeeper Bruno has the help of friends

No pension for 11 years Bruno Samudio, son of goalkeeper Bruno with model Eliza Samudio, has the help of family friends and strangers to pay for his education expenses.

This week a group held a raffle to help Sonia Moura, the boy’s 11-year-old grandmother, to pay for school fees and buy school supplies for 2022. The intention is to raise around R$3,000. Information is from G1.

Son of Eliza Samúdio and goalkeeper Bruno rebels, but wants to meet his father

Bruninho, as he is called, lives in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, with his grandmother and studies at a reputable school thanks to a scholarship. But you have to pay for school supplies and enrollment.

The raffle initiative, according to the G1 report, belongs to the psychologist and behavioral analyst Renata Gouvea. In an interview, she highlighted the boy’s commitment to building a future and the difficulties the family is going through.

“I know what a hardworking boy he is and we have friends who, sporadically, help with these social issues. Even though Bruninho had a scholarship at school, his grandmother’s expenses this year exceeded R$ 3,000, because she has tuition, lunch and handouts, in addition to other expenses”, says a psychologist.

Even without paying child support since he was born, goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes bought a car recently valued at around R$80,000.

The model, a 2013 Kia Sorento, was acquired at a retail outlet in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos, a city where he lives and is serving an open prison sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, model Eliza Samudio.

Credit: Reproduction/InstagramThe goalkeeper Bruno poses next to the big car he bought, valued at R$ 80,000, even though he owes around 3 million pensions to his 11-year-old son.

According to a report by the newspaper Extra, the car store insisted on posting a video of the famous customer next to the car, but ended up deleting the image from Instagram.

Eliza Samudio disappeared in 2010 and was never found. According to investigations, the model was kidnapped, kept in captivity and then dismembered by order of goalkeeper Bruno, who at the time played for Flamengo.