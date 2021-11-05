Woman dies while slipping off 30 meter cliff while taking selfie | World

Play / Instagram Woman fell off a cliff after taking a picture

A 33-year-old Belgian woman died after falling from a height of 30 meters while posing for a selfie on the edge of a cliff. According to the newspaper New York Post

, the victim was on a trip to Luxembourg with her husband when she suffered the accident that Tuesday (2).

Zoe Snoeks’ body was recovered by a rescue team that included police, firefighters and divers.

According to the woman’s husband, Joeri Janssen, the couple traveled to the site last Sunday (31) with their two dogs and planned to return home on the day of the accident.

“We get up very early to take pictures of Herou,” he told the newsflash

, referring to a rock face 4,600 feet high. “There’s almost always fog there. It’s great for photos and we get there before 9:00.”

He reported that his wife took pictures at the edge of the cliff. “She told me to take care of the dogs. I turned towards them and told them to wait. When I turned to Zoe, she wasn’t there anymore, she had just disappeared. It must have happened in less than five seconds,” he added. .

“I didn’t see or hear anything. No screaming or screaming. I looked up and saw only dust,” he said. “I called her even though I knew it was useless. The abyss was several dozen meters deep.”

Janssen said he called the ambulance and rushed to a nearby hotel for help. “The rescue team couldn’t find Zoe right away. So they told me that unfortunately she was dead,” he said.