Worlds 2021: EDG could become the second team to win an MSI and Worlds

O Worlds 2021 will reach its conclusion next Saturday (6). DWG Kia and EDG vying for the chance to lift the top trophy in the League of Legends world, but the Chinese team has one more motivation: it could be the second in the world to have an MSI and a World Cup under its belt.

As League of Legends’ Reddit reminds us, some organizations have won the MSI, such as the RNG in 2018 and 2021 and the G2 in 2019, but they still haven’t won the World Cup title. The opposite also exists and DAMWON represents this very well, as the Korean team that won the Worlds in 2020 but has not yet won an MSI.

In this case, EDG won the MSI in 2015. The only team that achieved the feat of having the two international championships in its history is SK Telecom, which won the MSI 2016 and 2017 and the World of LoL in 2013, 2015 and 2016 .

However, one fact may disturb EDG’s plans a bit: LCK has never lost a LoL Worlds final against LPL. Could this be the first time?

