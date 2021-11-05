Worlds 2022 already considers Double Elimination format, says Riot

In a press conference held this Wednesday (3) before the Final of the Worlds 2021, Riot Games Global Head of Esports, John Needham, stated that the publisher is considering changes to the format of the World of LoL, particularly after feedback from players and the wider community.

Every year, we look at our format and we always want to deliver the most amazing tournament possible, one that is great for our fans to watch and also for teams to play. We are aware that LPL changed its format and how it worked. It’s definitely something we’ll consider.

China’s professional LoL league, the LPL, adopted the double-elimination format in their playoffs. That is, depending on the team’s classification in the Points Phase, it needs to lose twice in the Md5 series to be actually eliminated from the competition. If she is in the upper bracket and suffers a loss, she will continue in the championship, but in the lower bracket.

Examples around the world

LEC in Europe has a similar format. The 2nd split finalist, Fnatic, spent the entire playoff in the Lower Key, as she qualified for the knockout in 5th place. His opponents were Team Vitality, which was in 6th place, and then Misfits, G2 and Rogue, all teams that were in the Upper Key but were defeated.

In the case of LPL, the format is a little more complex, as it has 17 teams. However, looking at the journey of the 2nd split champion, EDG, Meiko and company finished the points stage in 2nd place, which guaranteed a direct spot in the Quarter Finals. However, in the first series, they were defeated by Team WE, by 3-2.

As they were in Round 4 of the playoffs, EDG went to the Lower Key, where they faced and won LNG, then Team WE itself, and in the Final, FPX, becoming champion of the split and Seed 1 in the region at Worlds 2021.

Such a move would certainly add more knockout matches and more Best-of-Five series to the LoL World Cup calendar, something the teams express discontent.

While Riot decides whether to change the format for next year, Worlds 2021 is heading towards its final. This Saturday (6), DAMWON Kia and EDG will dispute the Grand Final of the World Championship in LoL, starting at 9 am, Brasília time.

