World’s First iPhone with Functional USB Port Up for Auction

Last month engineering student Ken Pillnell unveiled the world’s first iPhone with a USB-C port, now he’s back to reveal how he did it and also to announce that he’s put his custom iPhone up for auction.

Like many, Pillonel was frustrated that Apple hasn’t added USB-C ports to cell phones yet, so he took a standard iPhone X and decided to make one of his own. It’s not just a cosmetic modification, as the USB-C port supports charging, data transfer and reversibility, while retaining functionality for the rest of the iPhone’s components.

After months of work and adjustments, the student finally landed a bid of nearly $5,000 on eBay.

However, before making an offer for the world’s first iPhone with a working USB-C port, it’s important to note that Pillonel says users are prohibited from cleaning, restoring, or updating the phone (which would likely break USB-C support ).

Admittedly, $5,000 is a lot to pay for a four-year-old iPhone (even one with a working USB-C port), so for those thinking of building their own, Pillnel also posted a YouTube video documenting all the work that he had to make a working USB-C iPhone, along with a link to an open source repository on GitHub containing all the necessary files and information.

This isn’t the kind of modification you can simply prepare in a day, as the idea’s owner faced a number of challenges when trying to add USB-C to an iPhone, including the need to reverse engineer Apple’s lighting connector , installing a custom circuit board, and even modifying the iPhone’s body to accommodate the slightly larger USB-C ports.