World’s Largest Trade Pact Goes into Force in January, Announces Australia | World

THE Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ( RCEP , the acronym in English), an important trade agreement that includes Japan , China , Australia , New Zealand and the countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( asean ), is expected to come into force on January 1, announced the Australian government.

Australia and New Zealand recently completed their procedures to participate in the RCEP, joining seven other countries that have already completed ratification or equivalent procedures – Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Japan, Laos and Vietnam.

According to the agreement reached between the countries, the pact enters into force 60 days after six ASEAN signatories and three signatories from outside the Asian bloc complete the ratification or equivalent procedures, a rule now fulfilled with the advances in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, was the one who issued a statement stating that the requirement had been met. Although New Zealand has yet to officially confirm ratification, sources said the country’s government has completed the procedures.

The RCEP would cover about 30% of the world’s population and global gross national product. The agreement would eliminate tariffs on 91% of goods, mainly industrial items.

Compared to the Comprehensive Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the RCEP falls short in terms of trade and rule liberalization. But it is the only major free trade agreement signed by China, which recently asked to join the CPTPP as well.