Xavi is the new coach of Barcelona

Idol on the field, ex-wheel returns to Camp Nou in one of the biggest crises in the club’s history

After announcing the resignation of Ronald Koeman, O Barcelona bet on another idol on the field to try to get the club out of the crisis: Xavi Hernández.

This Friday (5), the Al Sadd, from Qatar, through the Twitter, confirmed the departure of the former midfielder, informing that the Catalans had paid the fine and, due to the crisis experienced by the club, Xavi chose to return to Camp Nou.

See below the message:

Al Sadd’s board agreed to Xavi’s move to Barcelona after payment of the termination clause stipulated in the contract. We agree to cooperate with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s story and we wish him every success.

Xavi informed us a few days ago about his desire to go to Barcelona at this specific time, due to the critical phase his hometown club is going through, and we understand that and decided not to get in his way.

Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha and our relationship will continue.

Xavi Hernández revealed that his main objective is to run Barcelona and is willing to listen to offers. EFE

At 41, the idol began his coaching career in 2019 for the Qatar team, where he won two Qatar Cups and a local league title.

Created in the youth categories of Barcelona, Xavi won 8 LaLiga titles, 4 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups and 3 King’s Cups wearing the Catalan club shirt.

He was a strong presence in midfield during the eras of Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi as Barcelona stars.

In 2015, he left the Camp Nou to play for Al-Sadd, where he stayed until he retired in 2019 and became a coach.

Now, Xavi arrives with the tough mission of stopping the bleeding at the Catalan club, which is only 9th placed by LaLiga and in group E of Champions League.

At the beginning of the season, Barcelona saw the departure of Lionel Messi for financial reasons and also lives a crisis with money, different from the times of Xavi as a player.