Xiaomi Mix 5 can fully recharge in a measly 8 minutes

Xiaomi already has one of the highest charging powers in smartphones with the current 120 W technology. Present in models such as the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus — which allows you to recharge your entire battery in just 15 minutes — the company is already preparing record speeds for the Xiaomi 12 line, but seems to want to outdo itself even more with future Xiaomi Mix 5.

According to information from the leaker Digital Chat Station, the Mix 5 is expected to break the Xiaomi 12 record and offer surprisingly fast recharge, taking the battery from 0% to 100% in just 8 minutes.

Mix 4 offers 120 W charging capacity that recharges in 15 minutes (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The leaker didn’t reveal details regarding the power of the fast charging, but it’s likely that we’ll see a technology superior to 150W, which could reach approximately 200W.

Rumors about the Xiaomi 12 line point out that the brand’s current 120 W record will be broken with the company’s intention to stand out in this regard compared to Chinese competitors such as Realme and Oppo, since Samsung and Apple remain safe with recharges up to 45 W and 20 W, respectively.

Xiaomi Mix 4’s successor can adopt new generation of under-screen camera with much higher quality (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s Mix line started with plans to innovate the smartphone market, offering an eccentric, different design that would shape the segment’s future. But that didn’t happen with the release of the sequels.

Mi Mix Alpha had a global launch forecast, but the extremely low interest and price equivalent to more than R$ 11,000 forced an indefinite postponement until it was finally cancelled.

High price and high manufacturing cost made Xiaomi cancel Mi Mix Alpha (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

With Mix 5, Xiaomi should continue offering a more traditional design, but betting on high numbers to break records and draw public attention, in addition to improving the under-screen camera technology introduced by the brand in Mix 4.

The model is expected to be launched in mid-2022.

Source: Digital Chat Station via MyDrivers