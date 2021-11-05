“You chose to leave my life”

Maria Lina broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the end of his relationship with Whindersson Nunes. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, the famous one said that it was the comedian who decided to break love ties with her.

“It wasn’t my choice. As far as I’m concerned, that wouldn’t have happened. It was months of a lot of suffering, right? First I lost my son, and then the person who was on my side, João Miguel’s father, who chose to leave my life”, he vented.

“It was difficult for me as a woman. It’s still being, but I’m learning to get back on my feet. My only choice right now is to be strong, I have no other choice. For my son, my family, my friends, my work”, regretted still.

Despite all the situation, Maria said she maintains a friendly relationship with youtuber. “Whindersson and I have a good relationship, not least because we have a lifelong connection, which is our son”.

“I have a lot of respect and affection for him, he was a very important person, he was with me in the best and worst moments of my life. I really admire him, there is a mutual respect between the two of us”, he said.

During the interview, Maria also recalled her child’s premature birth. According to her, the birth of the heir happened prematurely due to a health problem she did not know she had.

“I have a condition called thrombophilia, which I only discovered later, which can cause miscarriages and premature birth. The treatment is with an anticoagulant, but unfortunately most women only discover it after one or more losses”, explained.

“When I was 22 weeks old, I woke up feeling pain, but I went to have breakfast at the bakery. When I came back, I was bleeding. At that time the mother’s heart already knows that something is wrong. I left the bathroom screaming. Everyone told me that nothing was going to happen, everything would be fine, but I felt in my heart that something was wrong”, reported.

“At the hospital, they performed the touch and when the doctor didn’t say anything, I saw that it was serious. I asked what was going on, she sighed, and said ‘Maria, you’re in labor, you’re dilated.’ I remember touching Whindersson’s face and saying ‘Joao is too young to be out of my mind, he’s not going to make it’. We tried to inhibit the contractions, but nothing worked. I went into labor at ten in the morning. At 6:21 pm he was born”, detailed next.

The influencer ended the matter saying that she had the opportunity to say goodbye to João Miguel before his departure: “One thing that calms the heart is knowing that I had the opportunity to see my son born, to hold him in my arms, to spend 30 hours of life with him. I managed to say goodbye to him, me and Whindersson”.