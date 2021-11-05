ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip are launched in Brazil with prices starting at R$ 3,999

Asus has just officially announced this Thursday (4), during an online event, the arrival of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, disclosing the official prices of the novelty — with prices comparable to those accidentally leaked by some retailers on Wednesday. Both cell phones arrive in Brazil in 8GB RAM versions, with 128GB or 256GB of storage (but the ZenFone 8’s larger storage space only arrives at the end of November). Asus is also providing a R$600 coupon in selected stores, until stocks last. Check prices: ZenFone 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB: BRL 3,999 in cash, or BRL 4,438, in 12 installments

The standard version of ZenFone 8 relies on a compact body and hardware that includes the Snapdragon 888 platform, with 5G connectivity, and 4,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging (with charger in the box and customized charging system and protective cover). It arrives in Brazil in black and silver and has IP68 resistance. The ZenFone 8 Flip stands out for bringing a feature that shares the same cameras in a swivel module, which can be used for photos either from the back or front and custom angles — in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery, also with a 30W charge . It is also possible to record 8K videos at 30 FPS and 4K at 60 FPS and in slow motion at 120 FPS. See below for the complete specifications of both devices:

