Zero km vehicle sales have worst October in the past five years | Economy

Elza Fiúza/ABr New vehicle sales record worst October since 2016

New vehicle sales registered the worst October in the past five years. In all, 162.4 thousand units were sold last month, representing a drop of 24.5% compared to the same period in 2020. The information was released this Thursday (4), by the National Federation of Distribution of Automotive Vehicles (Fenabrave).

The volume was the worst result for the month of October since 2016, when less than 160 thousand vehicles were sold, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles (such as pickup trucks and vans), trucks and buses. Even so, it presented a growth of 4.7% compared to September this year, considered the worst month for sales. At the time, the country managed to license 155.080 units.

In the accumulated since the beginning of 2021, sales of zero km vehicles reached 1.74 million – 9.5% more than in the first ten months of 2020, when the market was hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Fiat leads these sales, with 22.5%. Then come Volkswagen, with 15.6%, General Motors (11.1%) and Hyundai (9.45%).

The drop in the number of vehicles sold is caused by the low supply available at dealerships. The lack of electronic components, due to the global semiconductor crisis, continues to hamper the auto industry, which has to stop its production. Because of this, Fenabrave does not highlight the possibility of a small decrease of 1% in sales by the end of 2021.