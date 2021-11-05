Zoom has something new that users will certainly not like.

One of the most used apps during the COVID-19 pandemic was Zoom. It was thanks to this service that many companies managed to keep operating and ensured an active communication channel between all their employees.

This update then expanded to personal users, who used it to keep in touch with family and friends. Now, after being essential, Zoom has decided to change its business model, bringing advertising, which will certainly not please the majority of users.





It was Zoom that certainly maintained much of the communication during the pandemic. This simple video conferencing tool was the port that most used to ensure communication, whether in a work or personal context.

Free accounts, even with some limitations, were used by everyone, even with some security issues in the mix. Zoom took advantage of these moments to improve and thus ensure that it could grow and become the giant it is today.

It is following this growth strategy that the company has now revealed something that many will not like. Like many others, Zoom ended up surrendering to advertising, which will soon become a reality.

This novelty will only be applied to free accounts, which will now see advertising present in the browser. It will not be shown during any videoconference, but only at the end of it, always in a limited and controlled way.

Zoom defends itself from this step with the need to guarantee support for the investments that the company has been making and that it wants to continue. Only with this change, which will certainly not be welcome, can users of free accounts be guaranteed the same robustness as always.

In the announcement it made to reveal this new feature, Zoom revealed that advertising will be introduced gradually. For now, only a limited number of countries will start to see this presence, without having revealed which ones are covered.