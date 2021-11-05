Zopone/Unimed wins in overtime and breaks Cerrado’s unbeaten record on NBB

1

Cerrado Basketball/Disclosure Rafael Hettsheimeir scored 25 points in Dragão’s victory, in Brasília

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket defeated Cerrado Basketball, this Thursday (4), by 92 to 87 in overtime, playing at the Asceb gym, in Brasília (DF), in a duel valid for the shift of the initial phase of Novo Basketball. Brazil (NBB) – 2021/2022. In normal time everything was the same: 79 to 79.

Dragão got a better performance in the opening quarter and was ahead, with good performances from Felipe Vezaro and Rafael Hettsheimeir. In the second period, Zopone/Unimed kept its grip and continued to command the actions, with good presence of the athletes who came from the bench – 24 to 19 (first quarter) and 21 to 18 (second quarter).

In the third quarter, the home team managed to stay ahead and reduced the gap a little, making the game even more exciting. In the final ten minutes, the Brasiliense team was ahead again and left everything the same, taking the game’s decision to overtime – 15 to 19 (third quarter) and 19 to 23 (fourth final).

In extra time, the home team went straying, but Bauru/Basket showed resilience and intelligence to regain control of the marker and win an important duel away from home (13 to 08).

“We fought and won a very important result against an opponent who started the championship well. The team has been growing and I want to highlight our collective performance, which was decisive for us to seek to overcome this, when the Cerrado equalized the game, to win away from home in extra time”, commented pivot Rafael Hettsheimeir.

They played Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (04 points and 01 assist), 03. Dontrell Brite (08 points, 02 rebounds, 07 assists and 01 ball recovered), 04. Larry Taylor (26 points, 04 rebounds, 04 assists, 03 recovered balls and 02 blocks), 09. Felipe Vezaro (10 points and 02 rebounds), 17. Danilo Penteado (02 points, 03 rebounds, 01 recovered ball and 01 block), 20. Igor Araújo, 25 Gabriel Jaú (07 points, 09 rebounds, 01 recovered ball and 02 blocks), 28. Enzo Ruiz (10 points, 05 rebounds and 03 assists), 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (25 points, 04 rebounds and 03 assists) and 33. Silvio Nicoliello

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

The main names in the Cerrado Basketball were Dawkins (27 points, 03 rebounds and 03 assists) and Ruan (17 points and 07 rebounds).

With this result, Dragão appears in fifth place in the general classification, with 66.6% of success (two victories and one defeat).

The next commitment of Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket is against Brasília, this Saturday (6), at 20h, at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium, also in Brasília (DF).