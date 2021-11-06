10 tech news to get you started for the day (11/05/)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (4th). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Winity is the new operator that will bring 5G to Brazil in 2022. The company guaranteed participation in the 5G frequency 700 MHz with a bid of R$ 1.4 billion, an amount 85% higher than the minimum stipulated by the government.

2. Roku does away with private channels and bans pornography from the platform. Measure transforms loophole that even encouraged piracy into an official and limited ‘testing program’.

3. Elden Ring wins video with an unprecedented 15 minutes of gameplay; check out! Elden Ring will be released February 25, 2022 for consoles and PC; check out the new gameplay video.

4. Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip arrive in Brazil with Snapdragon 888; see price. In addition to the swivel camera version, the Zenfone 8 has a ‘mini’ option with a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen; check prices in Brazil.

5.iFood: affected restaurants ask the company to cover losses. According to the delivery company, around 6% of establishments registered on the app had their names changed for political statements.

6. Telegram releases major update with new features. Media calendar and location sharing on iOS are some of the new features of the messenger.

7. Government prohibits dismissal for lack of vaccination; understand. Experts consider the ordinance unconstitutional, as it would be necessary to change the existing legislation for the measure to be applied.

8. ‘Inmate TikToker’ uses social media to show routine in prison. After sharing videos of his routine in the Campos (RJ) prison, the ‘digital influencer’ was transferred to a maximum security prison.

9. William Lucking, actor from Sons of Anarchy, dies at age 80. The actor died at home in Las Vegas, USA, and the cause of death was not disclosed.

10. How can the Universe end? Have you ever stopped to think about it?