Emergency Aid 2021 is a benefit that emerged in 2020, due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which brought an economic crisis, aggravating a situation that was already unstable.

As is widely known, Emergency Aid 2021 is in its final cycle. However, with the advance of vaccines, the benefit, until then, will be discontinued, being in its last cycle referring to an extension.

2021 Emergency Aid: dates referring to the last payment cycle of the 7th installment

Therefore, according to official information, the online cycle of installment 7 of Emergency Aid 2021 is closed. However, the release of benefit withdrawals is taking place.

Also, it is important that you check out some important points about the Brazil Aid, the new program announced by the Federal Government. Therefore, check the benefit schedule referring to the payments of the 7th installment of the aid and don’t miss the official dates.

7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: installment 7 (Online cycle – ended)

online movement – ​​via Caixa Tem app

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: January / October 20

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: February / October 21

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: March / October 22

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: April / October 23

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: May / October 23

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: June / October 26

Benefits born in the month referred to / expected date for payment of the amount: July / October 27

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: August / October 28

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: September / October 29

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: October / October 30

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: November / October 30

Benefits born in the month referred to / expected date for payment of the amount: December / October 31

2021 Emergency Assistance: installment 7 (physical cycle – withdrawals in progress)

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of the amount

Benefits born in the month referred to / expected date for payment of the amount: January / November 1st

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: February / 3 November

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: March / November 4

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: April / November 5

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: May / 9 November

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: June / November 10

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: July / November 11

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: August / November 12

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: September / November 16

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: October / November 17

Benefits born in the month referred to / expected date for payment of the amount: November / November 18

Benefits born in the month mentioned / expected date for payment of the amount: December / November 19

2021 Emergency Aid: income created by the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus

According to the official website, emergency aid 2021 (and 2020) approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic is a benefit to guarantee a minimum income to Brazilians in a more vulnerable situation during the Covid-19 pandemic (new coronavirus) .

Since many economic activities were severely affected by the crisis. It is possible to consult the program criteria on the official website of the Ministry of Citizenship.