32 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (5)

Friday is already synonymous with a collection of apps here at Canaltech. Without further ado, check out the list of zero value apps for a limited time available for download from the Play Store.

The daily scan of the CT found 32 apps on offer. Today (5), we didn’t find everyday tools cool enough to feature in the compilation, but the mobile games and icon packs gave a show of variety, so take the opportunity to discover new things!

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

Castle Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy

Infinite Puzzle (BRL 24.99) – Puzzle

Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game ($14.99) – Casual

Fractal Space HD (BRL 9.49) – Puzzle

Empire Warriors TD: Tower Defense Offline Games (R$ 2.49) – Strategy

Dungeon Corp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) ($6.99) – RPG

League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action

Cooking Love Premium: kitchen, restaurant game (BRL 5.49) – Casual

Building a VIP Ship (Grow Spaceship) (BRL 9.99) – Strategy

Evertale (BRL 0.99) – RPG

Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual

Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG ($18.99) – RPG

Mystery of Fortune 2 (BRL 17.99) – RPG

icon packs

Lumbre – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

Color Crayon – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

Salpicons – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)

Glass HD – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)

OS Round – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)

Win Circle – Icon Pack (BRL 3.89)

Plax – Icon Pack (BRL 4.69)

Win 10 Flat – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)

Neo – Icon Pack (BRL 10.99)

Roui – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

Color Metal – Icon Pack (BRL 3.89)

Blex UI – Icon Pack (R$4.29)

Lines Square – Neon Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

Popo – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

Outlix – Icon Pack (BRL 1.89)

Aron – Icon Pack (BRL 4.89)

Odici – Icon Pack (BRL 2.89)

Source: apps-games-temporarily-free-android-05-11-2021