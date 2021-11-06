32 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (5)

Friday is already synonymous with a collection of apps here at Canaltech. Without further ado, check out the list of zero value apps for a limited time available for download from the Play Store.
The daily scan of the CT found 32 apps on offer. Today (5), we didn’t find everyday tools cool enough to feature in the compilation, but the mobile games and icon packs gave a show of variety, so take the opportunity to discover new things!
Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Games
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD (BRL 9.49) – Strategy
Castle Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy
Infinite Puzzle (BRL 24.99) – Puzzle
Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game ($14.99) – Casual
Fractal Space HD (BRL 9.49) – Puzzle
Empire Warriors TD: Tower Defense Offline Games (R$ 2.49) – Strategy
Dungeon Corp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) ($6.99) – RPG
League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action
Cooking Love Premium: kitchen, restaurant game (BRL 5.49) – Casual
Building a VIP Ship (Grow Spaceship) (BRL 9.99) – Strategy
Evertale (BRL 0.99) – RPG
Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual
Cyber Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG ($18.99) – RPG
Mystery of Fortune 2 (BRL 17.99) – RPG
icon packs
Lumbre – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Color Crayon – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Salpicons – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)
Glass HD – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)
OS Round – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)
Win Circle – Icon Pack (BRL 3.89)
Plax – Icon Pack (BRL 4.69)
Win 10 Flat – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)
Neo – Icon Pack (BRL 10.99)
Roui – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Color Metal – Icon Pack (BRL 3.89)
Blex UI – Icon Pack (R$4.29)
Lines Square – Neon Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Popo – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Outlix – Icon Pack (BRL 1.89)
Aron – Icon Pack (BRL 4.89)
Odici – Icon Pack (BRL 2.89)
