5G Auction Attracts Six New Companies to Offer Mobile Service | Economy

The auction of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet, attracted six new companies to work with mobile service in the country.

Organized by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the auction began on Thursday (4), with the bidding for the frequency bands of 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz, and ended this Friday, with lots of the 26GHz band.

Newcomers to the Brazilian market are:

Winity (Homeland)

Cloud2U;

5G Sul Consortium (Copel Telecom and Unifique);

Brisanet;

Neko (Surf Telecom);

FlyLink.

At six, however, will not necessarily become new mobile operators aimed at offering the service to the end consumer, known as the retail operator.

If interested, companies can “rent” the frequency purchased for other operators to offer the service, acting as intermediate. In this case, they are called wholesale operators.

This is the case of Winity, a telecommunications infrastructure provider for the Fundo Pátria, which has already informed the market that it will operate in wholesale.

“We created Winity with the purpose of providing high-quality telecommunications infrastructure to our corporate customers,” said Winity Chief Executive Sergio Bekeierman in a statement.

5G technology will change work, consumption and play

In an interview after the end of the auction, the superintendent of competition at Anatel and chairman of the 5G bidding committee, Abraão Balbino e Silva, said that the result of the auction, with the new entrants, will change the scenario for providing the service in the country.

“We are talking about agents who were in the market, each one in its niche, and are expanding their horizons, some to [cobertura] national,” he highlighted.

The move takes place after Oi sells, at the end of 2020, the mobile telephony operation to an alliance formed by Claro, TIM and Telefônica (Vivo). The sale is still awaiting the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to be completed.

Anatel adviser Emmanoel Campelo, rapporteur of the final version of the notice, said that new entrants should generate more competition in the market, which until then was with three major operators.

“New entrants, for us, it was a very positive surprise. It generates more competition in the market, which is synonymous with better prices and better quality”, he summed up.

For Balbino e Silva, the fact that the auction was non-collective helped to attract new companies. “Auction focused on investments]encourages the small ones to enter gradually, gain muscle, grow and increase the infrastructure footprint,” he explained.

The auction moved R$46.8 billion, as follows:

R$39.5 billion in investment commitments already established;

R$7.4 billion in grants.

Part of the value of the grants will be transformed into more investment commitments, which can be made over time.