5G: auction continues this Friday with lots of connectivity from schools – News

The 5G network auction continues this Friday (5). The tender, which is the largest in the history of telecommunications in the country, began yesterday, with the participation of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and authorities. The first session lasted almost ten hours and generated an income of R$6.8 billion in grants.

Today, from 9 am, the auction continues with the sale of the bid for lot G. Ten lots are considered the main ones in the auction, named from A to J. Block G refers to the connectivity commitments of public elementary education schools .

The companies that win the contest of this lot must offer internet with the quality and speed necessary for the pedagogical use of ICTs (information and communication technologies) in educational activities regulated by the Policy for Innovation and Connected Education.

In all, the notice should generate R$49.7 billion, of which R$39.1 billion refer to investments by companies in fulfilling their obligations. The federal government also estimated to close the auction with R$ 10.6 billion in grants, that is, payment to the government for the right to operate in the segment, and with a sum of R$ 169 billion in investments over the next 20 years.

The auction is attended by 15 companies. Among the main highlights of the first day is the bid by companies Claro, Vivo (Telefônica Brasil) and TIM to national lots in the 3.5 GHz band, the so-called “5G gold band”.

Another highlight of the auction was the sale of lot C4, in the 3.5 GHz band, valid in the Northeast. Brisanet, a company from Ceará, paid R$1.5 billion for the block, which had an initial bid of R$9 million. With that, the premium, which is the difference between the fixed minimum and the winning bid, was 13,741.71%, the highest of the day.

The 5G technology allows data traffic up to 100 times faster than the fourth generation (4G) standard, using a broader radio spectrum, which allows more mobile devices to connect simultaneously, with more stability than in current networks.