5G Auction: Discover the 6 new telecommunications operators in Brazil

The auction of 5G ended this Friday (5) with a balance of R$ 46.7 billion handled and six new operators of telecommunications in Brazil. The companies bought some 5G transmission frequency blocks, mostly regional.
The telecommunications sector in Brazil is currently dominated by giants such as Alive, clear and TIM. The three won the main lots, linked to the 3.5 GHz frequency, with a focus on nationals. As a result, only one new operator got a national block, with the others remaining restricted to the areas of each block.
In addition to new operators and large companies, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel also bought lots. Both are already active in the telecommunications sector. Now, all companies will start investing in the implementation of 5G from the frequency bands they obtained, with a concession lasting 20 years.
Meet the new telecommunications operators in Brazil:
Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA
The Brisanet Group was founded 23 years ago, and is headquartered in the city of Pereiro, Ceará. The company already acts as an internet provider through optical fiber, pay TV, fixed, mobile and streaming telephony. She has shares in B3, traded under the code BRIT3.
The focus of action is on North East, where it serves 110 cities in 7 states, totaling 790 thousand subscribers. No wonder the company won the regional auction lots in the Northeast, in addition to a 3.5 GHz lot for the Midwest.
The company won the 3.5 GHz regional lot for the Northeast with the highest premium of the auction, 13,741.71%, in the amount of R$ 1.250 billion. The goodwill of the Midwest lot was also one of the five largest in the process, 4,054.27%. The other lot connected to the Northeast is for the 2.3 GHz band.
In a statement, Brisanet stated that it intends to build the structure to take the 5G not only to municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants, which is required by the notice, but also to all cities in both regions.
The company also says that it will initially build the connection structures between the networks to, by 2026, fulfill the obligation to bring 5G to the areas.
Cloud2U Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment LTDA
Cloud2U belongs to the Greatek Group, founded nearly 30 years ago. The group operates in the area of telecommunications, optics and electronics, producing products related to the sector, and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.
The company focused on raising a regional batch of 3.5 GHz frequency band covering the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. Cloud2U also had one of the top five auction premiums: 6,266.25%. The amount was R$405.1 million.
In a statement, the Greatek Group stated that the network would already be able to receive 5G as of 2024.
Winity II Telecom LTDA
Winity Telecom is the only new operator that has won a national concession. The company won the first auctioned lot, in the 700 MHz frequency band, for R$ 1.427 billion.
Controlled by Pátria Investimentos, Winity was founded in 2020 and acts as a wireless infrastructure provider, focused on mobile telephony and new connectivity technologies for 4G and 5G. Among the obligations provided for in the notice is to allow 5G connection on highways.
The company’s objective is to invest around R$ 2 billion to install 5,000 transmission towers across the country by 2029. In addition, it intends to develop a plan to implement cellular coverage in a wholesale model.
The 5G South Consortium won the 3.5 GHz regional lot aimed at the South region. The dispute for the lot was one of the fiercest in the auction, with more than 15 bids. In the end, the consortium won, with a premium of 1,454.74% and disbursing R$73.6 million.
The consortium was created from a partnership between two telecommunications companies: Unifique, which operates in the three southern states (Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul), and state-owned Copel, an energy company with operations concentrated in Paraná .
Those responsible for the consortium have shares that are traded on the stock exchange. Copel’s have the code CPLE6. Unifique carried out its initial public offering, IPO, in 2021, debuting on B3 with papers traded by the code FIQE3.
The two companies will share their areas of expertise. The telecommunications arm of Copel will implement 5G on Paraná. Unifique will have the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.
According to a note, Unifique’s forecast is to implement 5G in municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants by 2029. In all, there are 247 municipalities in Santa Catarina and 423 in the Rio Grande do Sul.
Fly Link was created in 2002 and is headquartered in the city of Uberlândia, Minas Gerais. The company operates in the supply of internet for fixed lines, through dial-up and wireless connections.
In addition to Uberlândia, the company also operates in the cities of Uberaba, Araguari, Monte Alegre, Ituiutaba, Nova Ponte, Tupaciguara, Catalão and nearby regions, all in Minas Gerais. The company has recently started operations linked to fiber optics.
The company won a regional lot for the 26 GHz frequency band this Friday (5), for R$ 900 thousand. The lot includes specific areas in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás, provided for in the National Grants Plan (PNO).
Among the obligations that the company will have to comply with, provided for in the notice, is that of investing to bring internet access to schools in the region where it will operate.
In a note, Fly Link stated that it will now carry out work on the development of a marketing strategy to meet the notice and create products based on 5G to meet current and potential customers.
Neko Serviços was the last company to join the group of new telecommunications operators. It won a regional batch of 26 GHz frequency band, operating in the state of São Paulo.
The company will also need to comply with the obligation to connect schools in the region to the internet. The lot was sold for R$ 8.492 million.
THE CNN Brasil Business he tried to contact the company, but had no return.