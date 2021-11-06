5G Auction: Discover the 6 new telecommunications operators in Brazil

The auction of 5G ended this Friday (5) with a balance of R$ 46.7 billion handled and six new operators of telecommunications in Brazil. The companies bought some 5G transmission frequency blocks, mostly regional.

The telecommunications sector in Brazil is currently dominated by giants such as Alive, clear and TIM. The three won the main lots, linked to the 3.5 GHz frequency, with a focus on nationals. As a result, only one new operator got a national block, with the others remaining restricted to the areas of each block.

In addition to new operators and large companies, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel also bought lots. Both are already active in the telecommunications sector. Now, all companies will start investing in the implementation of 5G from the frequency bands they obtained, with a concession lasting 20 years.

Meet the new telecommunications operators in Brazil:

Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA

The Brisanet Group was founded 23 years ago, and is headquartered in the city of Pereiro, Ceará. The company already acts as an internet provider through optical fiber, pay TV, fixed, mobile and streaming telephony. She has shares in B3, traded under the code BRIT3.

The focus of action is on North East, where it serves 110 cities in 7 states, totaling 790 thousand subscribers. No wonder the company won the regional auction lots in the Northeast, in addition to a 3.5 GHz lot for the Midwest.

The company won the 3.5 GHz regional lot for the Northeast with the highest premium of the auction, 13,741.71%, in the amount of R$ 1.250 billion. The goodwill of the Midwest lot was also one of the five largest in the process, 4,054.27%. The other lot connected to the Northeast is for the 2.3 GHz band.

In a statement, Brisanet stated that it intends to build the structure to take the 5G not only to municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants, which is required by the notice, but also to all cities in both regions.

The company also says that it will initially build the connection structures between the networks to, by 2026, fulfill the obligation to bring 5G to the areas.

Cloud2U Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment LTDA

Cloud2U belongs to the Greatek Group, founded nearly 30 years ago. The group operates in the area of ​​telecommunications, optics and electronics, producing products related to the sector, and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.

The company focused on raising a regional batch of 3.5 GHz frequency band covering the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. Cloud2U also had one of the top five auction premiums: 6,266.25%. The amount was R$405.1 million.

In a statement, the Greatek Group stated that the network would already be able to receive 5G as of 2024.

Winity II Telecom LTDA

Winity Telecom is the only new operator that has won a national concession. The company won the first auctioned lot, in the 700 MHz frequency band, for R$ 1.427 billion.

Controlled by Pátria Investimentos, Winity was founded in 2020 and acts as a wireless infrastructure provider, focused on mobile telephony and new connectivity technologies for 4G and 5G. Among the obligations provided for in the notice is to allow 5G connection on highways.

The company’s objective is to invest around R$ 2 billion to install 5,000 transmission towers across the country by 2029. In addition, it intends to develop a plan to implement cellular coverage in a wholesale model.