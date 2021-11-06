5G auction ends with R$46.7 billion and 6 mobile internet first-time operators

The national protocols for the initial step of the arrival of the fifth generation of mobile internet, which should speed up to 100 times the web connection speed, compared to 4G, finally ended. With the conclusion of the 5G Auction, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed this Friday (5) that the operation had a turnover of R$ 46.79 billion. The initial expectation was to obtain R$49.7 billion.

Lots were offered in four frequency bands: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. On Thursday (4), the first three bands were negotiated. This Friday (5), lots of the 26 GHz frequency were auctioned. The right to exploit the bands is valid for up to 20 years.

Image: Reproduction/Pexels

Among the 15 companies that submitted proposals to participate in the auction, 11 acquired lots. In addition to national operators Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand), companies with local operations Algar Telecom and Sercomtel are already authorized to provide mobile telephony services to end consumers.

The other companies that will now be part of the ecosystem are newcomers (they were not yet authorized to offer this service). Are they:

Winity (Homeland)

Cloud2U;

5G Sul Consortium (Copel Telecom and Unifique);

Brisanet;

Neko (Surf Telecom);

FlyLink.

See, below, which companies will operate in each band, which act as operating spaces for each type of connection.

700 MHz

This was the first spectrum auctioned on Thursday. He had only one lot, which was acquired by Winity II Telecom, from Fundo Patria. The operator will be able to offer mobile phone service throughout the country.

3.5 GHz

The national lots were left with Claro, TIM and Vivo. This was the main range of the auction, as it is the most used option around the world for the accommodation of 5G. The regional lots were acquired by:

Sercomtel: will operate in the North region and in the State of São Paulo, with exceptions;

Brisanet: Northeast and Midwest regions, with exceptions;

5G South Consortium: South region;

Cloud2U: States of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, with exceptions;

Algar Telecom: locations in Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo.

These companies will be able to offer 5G internet in specific regions (the national presence is by Claro, TIM and Vivo). This spectrum is exclusive to 5G and is considered ideal for serving urban areas, as it allows for very high-speed transmission.

2.3 GHz

The lots available at this frequency had:

Claro: North, Midwest and South regions and São Paulo State;

Brisanet: Northeast region;

Vivo: States of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais;

Algar Telecom: south of Minas Gerais and locations in Goiás, Mato Grosso and São Paulo.

In this range, the counterparts required by Anatel include 4G coverage in urban regions that do not yet have access to this technology. In municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants that do not yet have coverage, companies will have to ensure that 95% of the urban area is served.

In addition, there are regional lots with less spectrum at this frequency. In them, the ease of transmission and the quality of transmission tend to be lower. They were acquired by:

Vivo: North, Midwest and State of São Paulo regions;

TIM: Southern region and states of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

26GHz

This range is made up of national and regional lots. The counterpart is to bring quality internet to basic education schools in the country. The nationals with authorization for 20 years of exploration were acquired by Claro and Vivo. The national option with a 10-year authorization was left to TIM.

The regional blocks with authorization for 20 years of exploration were obtained by:

TIM: Southern region and states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais;

Algar Telecom: mining triangle, as well as locations in Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo;

FlyLink: Minas triangle and locations in Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo.

Regionals with authorization for 10 years of exploration were left with:

TIM: Southern region and states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais;

Neko: State of São Paulo.

Amounts collected

Image: Reproduction/ Agência Brasil/MAP

Check the amount paid by the operators to acquire the auctioned lots.

700 MHz

Lot A1 (national): Winity II: R$ 1,427,872,491.87, goodwill of 805%

3.5 GHz

Lot B1 (national): Sure: BRL 338 million, premium of 5.18%

Lot B2 (national): Vivo: R$420 million, premium of 30.69%

Lot B3 (national): TIM: R$351 million, goodwill of 9.22%

Lot B4 (national): there was no bid (was transformed into D33 to D36)

Lot C1 (North): there was no bid

Lot C2 (North and State of São Paulo): Sercomtel: R$ 82 million, goodwill of 719.68%

Lot C3 (São Paulo): was not opened because there were no bids in C1

Lot C4 (Northeast): Brisanet: R$ 1.250 billion, premium of 13,741.71%

Lot C5 (Midwest): Brisanet: R$ 105 million, goodwill of 4,054.27%

Lot C6 (South): 5G South Consortium: R$73.6 million, goodwill of 1,454.74%

Lot C7 (Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais): Cloud2U: R$ 405.1 million, premium of 6,266.25%

Lot C8 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 2.35 million, premium of 358.5%

B4 Frequencies

Lot D33 (national): Sure: R$ 80.338 million, no premium

Lot D34 (national): TIM: BRL 80,337,720.46, without goodwill

Lot D35 (national): Vivo: R$ 80,337,720.46, without goodwill

Lot D36 (national): there was no bid, because there were no operators able to participate

2.3 GHz

Lot E1 (North): Sure: BRL 72 million, premium of 101.79%

Lot E2 (North and State of São Paulo): was not opened because E1 was sold

Lot E3 (São Paulo): Sure: R$750 million, goodwill of 755.1%

Lot E4 (Northeast): Brisanet: R$ 111,385,964.11, without goodwill

Lot E5 (Midwest): Sure: R$ 150 million, premium of 381.15%

Lot E6 (South): Sure: R$210 million, premium of 259.65%

Lot E7 (Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais): Vivo: R$ 176.8 million, premium of 124.75%

Lot E8 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Claro: R$ 32 million, premium of 406.19%

Lots with smaller spectrum

Lot F1 (North): Vivo: R$29 million, premium of 1.59%

Lot F2 (North and State of São Paulo): was not opened because F1 was sold

Lot F3 (São Paulo): Vivo: R$ 231 million, goodwill of 229.21%

Lot F4 (Northeast): there was no bid

Lot F5 (Midwest): Vivo: R$ 30 million, goodwill of 20.28%

Lot F6 (South): TIM: R$ 94.5 million, premium of 102.3%

Lot F7 (Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais): TIM: R$ 450 million, premium of 616.69%

Lot F8 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 57 million, goodwill of 1,027.08%

26 GHz

20 year authorization

Lot G1 (national): Sure: R$ 52.825 million, no premium

Lot G2 (national): Sure: R$ 52.825 million, no premium

Lot G3 (national): Vivo: R$ 52,824,007.59, without goodwill

Lot G4 (national): Vivo: R$ 52,824,007.59, without goodwill

Lot G5 (national): Vivo: BRL 52,824,007.59, without goodwill

Lots G6 to G10 (domestic): no bids

20 year authorization

Lot H1 to H18 (regional): no bids

Lot H19 (South): TIM: R$ 8 million, premium of 6.12%

Lots H20 to H24 (regional): no bids

Lot H25 (Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais): TIM: R$ 11 million, premium of 8.55%

Lots H26 to H30: no bids

Lot H31 (São Paulo): TIM: R$ 12 million, premium of 5.97%

Lots H32 to H36: no bids

Lot H37 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 935 thousand, premium of 14.55%

Lot H38 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 935 thousand, premium of 14.55%

Lot H39 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 1.037 million, goodwill of 27.05%

Lot H40 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$ 1.037 million, goodwill of 27.05%

Lot H41 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): Algar Telecom: R$1,399,157.00, goodwill of 71.42%

Lot H42 (Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo): FlyLink: R$ 900 thousand, 10.27% premium

10 year authorization

Lot I6 (national): TIM: R$27 million, premium of 2.22%

Lots I7 to I10: no bids

10 year authorization

Lots J1 to J18 (regional): no bids

Lot J20 (South): TIM: R$ 4 million, premium of 6.12%

Lots J21 to J24: no bids

Lot J26 (Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais): TIM: R$ 6 million, premium of 18.42%

Lots J27 to J30: no bids

Lot J32 (São Paulo): Neko: R$ 8,492,917.16, goodwill of 49.99%

Lot J33 (São Paulo): TIM: R$ 6 million, premium of 5.97%

Lots J34 to J36: no bids

Destination of resources

Image: Disclosure/Anatel

Of the BRL 46.79 billion moved in the auction, only BRL 7.4 billion are for granting (in other words, the right to explore). Even so, part of that amount can go into bonds. “Part goes to the government and part goes to obligations. We will define this next week,” says Abraão Balbino e Silva, superintendent of Anatel and chairman of the 5G bidding committee.

This is because, according to the notice, part of the goodwill must be transformed into new investment commitments. The premium is the amount paid by the winners above the minimum price of each lot.

The 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequencies will be used exclusively to accommodate 5G. The 700 MHz and 2.3 GHz bands will initially be used to expand 4G across the country (even so, they are compatible with the fifth generation of mobile internet).

