A darling of Brazilians, Gol will no longer be produced by Volkswagen – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure / Volkswagen



One of the most popular and beloved car models in Brazil has its days numbered. Volkswagen’s Gol model will no longer be produced in the country. The information was released this Friday (5th) by the president of the automaker in Latin America, Pablo Di Si.

According to the executive, the model will still be produced in 2022, but little by little it should be replaced by the new line of cars that will emerge from an investment of R$ 7 billion in the region. Also according to the president of the automaker, the renewal of products will be necessary due to a change in vehicle safety legislation.

Brazil is currently facing a review of the legislation. When approved, the new rule will require all vehicles to be equipped with stability control, a system, with sensors, that helps the driver avoid skidding when entering too high speed in a curve. The so called ESP or ESC makes the car return to the correct trajectory.

Launched in 1980 by Volkswagen as a successor to the Volkswagen Beetle, the Gol was popular with Brazilians and was the country’s sales leader for 27 years. The model has gone through several generations and for over ten years has surpassed the Volkswagen Beetle in sales volume. The goal was also successful in the version exported to neighboring markets. In order to comply with local legislation, the vehicle will also no longer be sold in Argentina.

In recent years, with the increase in market prices, which currently range between R$ 65,000 and more than R$ 80,000, the title of popular vehicle among consumers has been removed from Gol. Widespread competition from other models of Volkswagen’s own and rival brands also contributed to the drop in sales.