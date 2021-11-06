A man who killed a family and lived with bodies says he heard Jesus

According to local police, a neighbor of the family called the Fire Department because of a bad smell coming from the residence.

Last Monday (02), Pablino Gimenez Ledezma was arrested on suspicion of having murdered his wife, 48, and daughter, 20, and having lived with the bodies for more than four months. The crime took place in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay.

According to the man, he would have received “divine order” and “heard Jesus” to kill the two. The women had been officially missing for two months, when, according to Pablino, they would have gone to Ciudad del Este for a spiritual retreat, as the daughter was supposedly possessed by spirits. The man himself filed the complaint with the local police.

According to the National Police of Paraguay, a neighbor of the family called the Fire Department because of a bad smell coming from the residence. Upon arrival, the teams found the bodies in an advanced state of putrefaction.

The man even tried to prevent the entry of the military. He and three other children, one aged 22, one aged 17 and the other aged 15, are said to have lived with the bodies, but none of them reported the crime. According to the medical examiner Cesar González Haiter, they would have been killed four months ago and were without the organs.