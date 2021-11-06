A woman claims to breastfeed her fiancé and generates controversy by sexualizing the act; understand

A woman revealed to a documentary on a British TV channel Chanel 4 that she is breastfeeding her fiancé. According to The Sun, Lana Michaels, who is the mother of an eleven-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, said she lacked breastfeeding so much that she adopted the practice with her partner, Shawn, twice a week.

Also, according to her, breastfeeding is a form of seduction before sex and, for the couple, a way of creating “physical energy” between them.

“I nursed my kids and really missed how I felt,” she explained in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

I don’t want to have another baby and my kids are too old to breastfeed now, but I liked the idea of ​​breastfeeding Shawn.

The two, who refuse to reveal their ages, met in 2019 through a vegan dating app. Eighteen months ago, she had her first breastfeeding with her partner and they say they do not intend to stop anytime soon. They originally lived in Edinburgh and southern England, but moved to Murcia, Spain, shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

They claim that they had the idea of ​​breastfeeding before having sex, after a relationship with another couple.

“We have an open relationship and we both like to try different twists,” explained Shawn. According to him, through this experience, he had contact for the first time with breast milk and, therefore, decided to test the practice with his own partner.

The two still researched a lot on the subject and Lana decided to take a supplement to be able to produce milk. “After three days of taking the supplement, I had a drop of milk in my breast and Shawn started sucking to make the milk flow. It was fresh,” she says.

I feel sexier and more feminine when I have milk in my breasts.

For the couple, the practice is not “strange”, although they have received several criticisms after the disclosure of intimacy, as reported by the Daily Mail. According to the publication, many people believe that the two are sexualizing breastfeeding, as many women are judged for breastfeeding their babies in public.

“If we like it and it makes us happy, that’s the main thing. We’re happy together. There’s a big problem with judging other people through a single action,” Shawn said.