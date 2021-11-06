Accumulated for 6 draws, Mega-Sena pays R$75m this Saturday – News

Accumulated for six contests, the Mega-Sena will be drawn again this Saturday (6) with the promise of paying the hefty R$ 75 million to the player who nails the six dozen revealed by the lottery alone.

The draw is scheduled to take place at 8 pm, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on YouTube by Caixa Econômica Federal.

If you take the prize alone from the 2,426 contest, the player will be able to apply the entire amount to the savings account and obtain a monthly income of approximately R$270 thousand. If you prefer to invest in goods, the lucky one can buy a fleet of 150 luxury cars at a price of R$ 500 thousand each.

To compete for the jackpot, just go to a lottery shop and mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Each six-number game will cost R$4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country. Another option is Bolão Caixa, which allows the player to make group bets.

In the last contest, held on Wednesday (3), the dozens revealed by the lottery were: 10 — 31 — 38 — 46 — 49 — 54. Although no one took the jackpot, 75 bets hit the corner and are entitled to receive R$57,727.72 each. Another 5,048 hit the court and can withdraw R$1,225.26 each.