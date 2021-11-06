Accused of kidnapping girl Cleo Smith is obsessed with dolls and kept fake family profiles on social media – Monet

+



Publication of Terence Darrel Kelly on social media (Photo: reproduction)

The case of the disappearance of little Cleo Smith had a happy ending with the discovery of the girl’s whereabouts, whose case has been compared to the also missing Madeleine McCann and to the film ‘A Scream in the Dark’, starring Meryl Streep, which was not only set in the Australia, where Cleo lives, but also because the girl disappeared from a tent, just like in the 1988 movie. However, new information involving the man accused of the kidnapping is turning the real-life plot into a thriller , almost a terror.

know more

Terence Darrel Kelly, 36, accused of the four-year-old girl’s 18-day disappearance, was obsessed with dolls and created fake social media profiles for her imaginary family. was found and rescued from a home in Carnarvon, Western Australia, early on Wednesday.

know more

Little Cleo Smith at the hospital after being found by the police (Photo: disclosure)

know more

Since Kelly’s arrest, several accounts have been found on social networks that supposedly belonged to him, where he demonstrates all his love for the Bratz dolls. in one of the profiles, the man posts exclusively dedicated to his obsession with dolls, showing a room in a house full of toys. It is not certain if the property is the same where the Cleo girl was found.

know more

When asked about her alleged obsession with dolls and whether Kelly might have used the toys to attract Cleo, police told the assembled media at a news conference that they would not comment. Other profiles allegedly linked to Kelly detail children and family, but the man’s neighbors and longtime friends said they didn’t know he would never have children. One of the accounts related to the man liked a post from the girl’s mother in which she begged for help in finding her missing daughter.

know more

Posts by Terence Darrel Kelly on social media (Photo: reproduction)

Detectives said that when they found Cleo in the house, she was playing with toys. Camera footage shows the brave little girl being carried around the house, her hair is clean and combed, and her clothes are apparently clean. Terry’s neighbors opened the doors of their property to the Daily Mail Australia so that they could observe part of the house where the girl was trapped for nearly three weeks.

know more

From where you could see, there was no sign of any children’s toys or games, just a neglected backyard that bordered on neglect. All windows are completely darkened – hidden from public view – and tall shrubs climb the walls of the house obstructing the view of the interior of the property. Neighbors say the community is recovering from the revelation that one of its members is the man accused in the world’s most talked about kidnapping case.

know more

Little Cleo Smith in a photo released by the Australian police (Photo: disclosure)

know more

The suspect had kept two dogs in front of his house for the past few weeks and his interaction with neighbors was as minimal as ever. “I saw [Kelly] coming and going. I didn’t really interact with him, he kept to himself. It’s a very friendly neighborhood, but it was closed,” a resident nearby told the newspaper. The same witness said he had never seen his neighbor carrying a doll. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I just saw him driving his car up and down the street or walking outside around town,” he concluded.

know more

Forensic officers, working from a makeshift tent outside the house, were seen entering and leaving busy as of today, with police tape sealing off the site and the surrounding street. Earlier on Thursday, Detective Sgt Cameron Blaine said police were not yet in a position to confirm reports of a playroom and the man’s alleged fascination with dolls. “I think she said the lights were on and she was playing with toys,” he said. – That’s all I want to say. This is still a matter that needs to be taken to court. There are certain aspects of what we’ve seen, you know, that will be evidence and I don’t really want to say anything that would hurt that,” he said.

know more

Posts by Terence Darrel Kelly on social media (Photo: reproduction)

Police, however, confirmed that they believe the accused acted ‘entirely alone’ in removing Cleo from the camp. The charges are expected to be filed later on Thursday, once officials complete Kelly’s testimony. Cleo spent her first night at home with her mother Ellie Smith, stepfather Jake Gliddon and little sister after her 18-day disappearance. Cleo will have expert testimony and her account used in the suspect’s future trial.

know more

Posts by Terence Darrel Kelly on social media (Photo: reproduction)