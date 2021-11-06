‘Admirable and exemplary’, says Duda Salabert after Ciro suspends pre-campaign – Politics

‘Fator Ciro Gomes’ was essential for Duda Salabert’s entry into the PDT (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

Duda Salabert (PDT), the most voted councilor in the history of Belo Horizonte, went to social networks to endorse the decision of fellow member Ciro Gomes, who suspended the pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic after federal deputies voted in favor of Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precarious This Friday (05/11), the parliamentarian used Twitter to support her partner. “His decision is admirable and exemplary. I am happy to see this attitude,” wrote Duda about Ciro.

Opposing the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PDT is under pressure after contributing to the first round approval of the text on the Union’s debts. The PEC, in the assessment of Palcio do Planalto, makes room in the federal budget and makes monthly payments of Auxlio Brasil possible, seen as a “substitute” for Bolsa Famlia. .

“Social justice and defense of the poorest cannot be confused with corruption, gross clientelism, serious administrative errors, embezzlement, defaults, breach of contracts and with damage to the constitutional framework,” said Ciro Gomes yesterday, when announcing the interruption of acts of your pre-campaign.

Even with 15 of the 21 federal deputies supporting the PEC dos Precatários, the party filed a lawsuit against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against voting in the first round.

The Minas Gerais caucus in the Chamber of Deputies has two members of the PDT: Mro Heringer and Sublieutenant Gonzaga. They were part of the wing of the party that voted in favor of the text defended by the Executive.

, Gonzaga explained that the party’s majority position was signed after commitments agreed to make the approval of other projects feasible.

“The political commitment to put other matters to vote made the result better than it would have been with the previous text. The PDT’s votes were with these commitments, and Ciro had a reaction that he is entitled to, but disrespectful, an undue imposition,” countered.

Duda Salabert, in turn, has a certain proximity to Ciro Gomes. She has already gone through the PSOL and joined the Peditist ranks in 2019. One of the factors that motivated the choice for the subtitle was, precisely, the influence of the presidential candidate.