After 34 years, Marcos Uchôa resigns and leaves Globo: ‘My decision was a combination of facts’

After 34 years in sports journalism at Globo, also covering social, political and war journalism, Marcos Uchôa decided to resign from Globo. The decision was announced in a text published on Globo’s ‘ge’ portal.

– I think my decision to leave journalism now was a conjunction of facts. I covered the Covid epidemic by Fantástico, did the series ‘Portraits of a War Without End’ on Globoplay and my last interview was for Esporte Espetacular, in the Duplas Espetaculares frame. And then who? Zico and Júnior, idols of my childhood. I did everything in my career. I wanted something new. Helping people more effectively – said Uchoa.

+ See the Brasileirão table!

The journalist assured that the decision is not about retirement, but about a desire to change his life.

– I guarantee that I will not move to the interior! I want to do something, have an idea, an NGO and certainly put down on paper the book, which I was asked so much, and which I always wanted to write. It’s going to be about the things I experienced, the things I think about. In an article, you can even blurt out an opinion, but in the book I can be clear. Talking about racism, the situation of women, youth unemployment, the economy. The idea is to make a comparison of these themes, so important for Brazil today, with what I have seen abroad during all these years – he said.

– It wasn’t something thought out. But I’ve really done everything in journalism. I’ve been to Qatar eight times. So, covering the next World Cup would be, let’s say, “more of the same”, even though we know that journalism is not predictable. And there was a combination of recent works, super productive and important, which gave me the certainty of being a message to close the cycle. Cover Covid’s epidemic for a year and a half at Fantástico – he concludes.

Marcos Uchôa will have a farewell next Monday, on the show ‘Bem, Amigos!’, on SporTV, presented by Galvão Bueno.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence