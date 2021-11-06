After 40 years, ABBA fans’ anxiety about the new album – Cultura

Forty years separate administrative assistant Joana D’arc, 66, from Literature student Tainá Agda Vasques, 26. Coincidences aside, it’s exactly the amount of time that the ABBA stayed to record a disc. And despite the big difference in age, the two are united by one thing: the passion for the Swedish band, which has just released an unreleased album that is already available on major platforms.

Joana met the band when she was still a teenager and fell in love. She says that the group was a mandatory presence in the playlist of the parties that her brothers gave at home. “I demanded that they put the record on, many didn’t like it, but I insisted and looked for the highest place to dance”, he recalls. Her old love motivated her to create a community of Brazilian fans on Facebook during the pandemic. “I thought I would die of covid, like everyone else, I think, and I wanted to leave a beautiful memory of mine,” explains his motivation in creating the group that has more than 5,000 members.

The young Taina also met the band in her teens on account of her grandmother, who had a collection of LPs at home, among them some from the ABBA. She says that when she was younger she just enjoyed music without paying much attention, but after watching some clips on a DVD her aunt gave her with old songs, the charm happened.

Taina is further proof that the success of ABBA it is timeless and spans generations. It’s easy to find people of different ages who claim to be fans of the band. Or even who says he’s not such a fan, but has some story to tell involving the group. Dancer and choreographer Paola Melo, 25, for example, got to know the band through the musical Mamma Mia!, released in 2008, based on the work of the same name first presented in the West End, in London, in 1999 and which has gained versions in various parts of the world. “I went to the movies with my mother, we didn’t know what we were going to see, but she said that she had already heard (of the film), that she didn’t know the story, but that it was with songs from a band she liked as a teenager. When I saw it, I fell in love,” she recalls. Upon returning home, he began to research more about the ABBA and got to know other songs besides dancing queen, the only one she listened to before watching the musical.

Expectations with new record

The release of an album forty years later generated more than a buzz among fans. The pre-sale of Voyage set order records, with 80,000 copies sold in just one week, when it was announced in September by Universal. Thiago Lopes, 32, foreign language teacher guaranteed his. “I’m really looking forward to it, I really liked the songs they performed before and I think that even after that hiatus they managed to stay true to their style,” he says. (This story was written before the release, so none of the people interviewed had heard the full album yet.)

He also got to know the band through his parents, who listened to the Swedish group, and his grandmother, who had a collection of LPs. “For me, like the ABBA it’s kind of nostalgic. I always tell my parents and uncles that if I had been born in their time I wouldn’t be sick with music,” he jokes. For Taina, the anticipation for the new album is so great that it’s “hard to describe.” Thursday), I already woke up in a hurry, crying, because a teaser of the show that will be in London is coming out,” she says excitedly. She says that the 40-year wait (for her, only 26) was worth it. After so many years dreaming of a comeback with at least one song, fans were presented with a record and tour, “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much in my life, it was an amazing gift.”

sincerity in songs

“What I love most about being a fan is that the lyrics are true. ABBA it’s love, it’s feeling, it’s real life,” says Tainá about everything she feels about the quartet. The idea is shared by Joana, for whom being a fan of the group “means being in love with life and with people, lulling the soul and heart , it’s being romantic to the point of dreaming listening to the songs. “There’s their music that makes me feel so good, that makes me love life,” adds the administrative assistant, who prefers not to say which of the songs is her favorite. , who is assertive in choosing Move On, which is part of the band’s fifth album. Thiago says he prefers Super Trouper, which he confesses to being his mother’s influence, who is also very fond of this song.

Brazilian Quartet Tribute

With so long a hiatus, many people dream of seeing ABBA on the stage. Some will be able to watch the “abba-tars” perform on the virtual tour that is planned to take place in November. While this is not enough (and as it will only happen in London, which can be difficult for some), you can have fun with cover band shows like the ABBA – The History. In fact, they do more than just cover, they’re a tribute.

The Brazilian group has a formation similar to the ABBA with two women, Andressa Leme and Vall Tosta, and two men, Endi Tupi and Jeff Saints. They are known as “the greatest tribute to the band in the Americas”. Emerged in 2012, as a way to celebrate 40 years of the music’s release waterloo, the group has already had some substitutions. The most recent entry was from singer Vall Tosta, who does the vocals for the Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Andressa interprets Agnetha Faltskog, endi, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Jeff, Benny Andersson.

The Brazilian quartet also claims to be a fan of the band and, like anyone else, is looking forward to the release of the album this Friday and is already rehearsing the newest songs. Released in September, I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down should enter the repertoire of upcoming shows. “It’s a huge expectation, I get emotional every time I sing”, says Andressa.

The group, which has performed in almost 500 cities in Brazil and abroad, reports the good exchange of energy between the public and them. “They convey this affection they have for the band to us, there is always a very strong heat”, comments Endi about the relationship with fans of ABBA. “They also help us build the show, this love is very nice”, adds Jheff, citing the fact that they always receive tips from the public, which helps justify the success of almost 10 years.

After more than a year of pandemic, the group is returning to the stage. “I’m really looking forward to everything coming back, I want to feel that energy,” says Vall, who joined the show in 2020, during covid’s global crisis. Last year they played lives and even experienced a drive-thru show, which was different, but equally pleasurable, according to the quartet. The four say they are thrilled with the return of the Swedish group after 40 years. And they keep on thanking for the band’s music, which spreads love and dreams around the world to this day.