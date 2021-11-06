After a clash with the Bolsonaro government, Pernambuco sanctions a law to borrow up to R$ 2.5 billion

After a legal dispute in the Federal Supreme Court with the Bolsonaro government, acting governor Luciana Santos (PCdoB) sanctioned this Friday (5) a law that increases the capacity of investments in the state, for hiring up to R$ 2.5 billion in loans with banks and financial institutions. With the Treasury’s endorsement of the Payment Capacity classification B, Pernambuco has already hurried and today guaranteed the contracting of R$ 88 million from Banco do Brasil – money that should strengthen the announcements of road works being carried out throughout the state by Governor Paulo Câmara, to close his term in 2022.

The law now sanctioned was approved by the Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco. The amount of up to R$ 2.5 billion is the limit established by the National Treasury Secretariat for loans with or without the Union’s guarantee. Access to credit comes after authorization from the National Treasury Secretariat to issue the Payment Capacity certification ( CAPAG), which assesses the fiscal risk situation of subnational entities – allowing the State to rise from the CAPAG C level to CAPAG B.

This improvement in the assessment has been pursued by the State since January 2019, with a fiscal adjustment that allowed for an improvement in the items related to liquidity, current savings and indebtedness. According to the secretary of Finance, Décio Padilha, with the fiscal adjustment, the State reduced R$ 1 billion in current expenses, in addition to promoting a balance of tax benefit concessions in the order of 10%.

“We also had the economic recovery, which has helped in the process. In view of this homework, done by the State Government, we were able to move from rating C to B in the National Treasury Department. This change will enable Pernambuco to make large investments in credit operations again”, he pointed out.

The State’s fiscal effort, however, ran the risk of going down the drain when, in August, Pernambuco had to file a precautionary request to prevent the Ministry of Economy from revising the methodology for analyzing the Payment Capacity, which would make it unfeasible the State to contract the R$ 88 million that, at that time, were already agreed upon with the federal government. The result, however, was favorable to Pernambuco.

“It is a very big effort that Governor Paulo Câmara has made with his team to do their homework in relation to the fiscal adjustment, enhancing the State’s capacity to get into debt and guarantee structural services. In this sense, I sanctioned the law that opens credit, authorizing the State to obtain loans from banks. This will be incorporated into the Retake Plan, which has R$ 5 billion in investments, with more than three billion from the National Treasury. Now, we complement it”, highlighted Luciana Santos.

The BRL 88 million loaned by Banco do Brasil resume credit operations in the state since the Ministry of Economy implemented the CAPAG system in 2016. These resources, according to the state government, will guarantee the restoration of PE-017, on the stretch between the entrance of PE-007 (Jaboatão dos Guararapes) and the entrance of BR-101 (Muribeca); from PE-018, from the entrance of the BR-101 (Paulista) to the Mourão Filho Penitentiary (Caetés); from PE-265, between Coqueiros and the entrance to BR-110 (border PE/PB); and from the PE-574, from the entrance of the BR-428 (Santa Maria da Boa Vista) to the access to Vermelhos.