After a request from Atlético-MG, the city of Belo Horizonte announces special operation in traffic for classic | athletic-mg

With tickets sold out in less than three hours, one thing is certain in this Sunday’s classic, between Atlético-MG and América-MG: Mineirão will be full. And a full stadium is usually synonymous with chaotic traffic in the vicinity of Pampulha. Concerned about this, the Rooster requested a “task force” meeting on Friday afternoon, the wish was granted and, soon after, the BH city hall announced a special operation to try to alleviate the situation.

According to PBH, the operation will start at 12:00 on Sunday, four hours before departure. There will be special traffic interventions, extra public transport lines and exclusive lanes for taxi services (see below for details).

1 of 3 Special Transit Operation for Atlético x America — Photo: Arte/PBH Special Transit Operation for Atlético x America — Photo: Arte/PBH

This Friday, Atlético requested a meeting as a “task force” to deal with the readjustment of the traffic operation in the Pampulha region. The expectation is that a meeting with the city hall and SEJUSP (Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security) will take place on Monday.

In Galo’s previous home match, a 2-1 victory over Grêmio for the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals, many problems were reported in the fans’ arrival at the stadium. Long lines for parking, and traffic jams on the access roads.

On the other hand, an obstacle that needs to be fought escapes the four wheels: the entrance of the fans at the gates. Many fans ignore the instruction to go through the turnstiles as soon as possible, which caused crowding and long lines (even more with the need to present a test or proof of complete vaccination).

2 of 3 Mineirão Stadium — Photo: Globo Mineirão Stadium — Photo: Globo

On Wednesday, Atlético already won the match 1-0 and there were still many people at the turnstiles. According to Mineirão, 10% of the audience, 5,000 fans, did not manage to arrive in time for the kickoff.

Galo will have another six games at home until the end of the season. He faces América, Corinthians, Juventude, Fluminense and Bragantino for the Brazilian; and decides the Brazil Cup with Athletico-PR, on 12/12.

Athletic vs America Operation

Traffic Interventions

The direction of circulation will be reversed on Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram, between avenues Cel. Oscar Paschoal and C. In this stretch, both lanes will operate in the direction of Av. Antônio Carlos / Orla da Lagoa, facilitating access to parking.

On Saturday 6th, from 8 pm, area reservations (parking ban) will be implemented in the inner and outer ring of the stadium to ensure smooth traffic on the day of the match.

Line 55 – MOVE Mineirão will be available, leaving Rio de Janeiro Station (Platform 1B – Santos Dumont Avenue), heading to Praça da Estação. The line starts operating from 1 pm, leaving at 15-minute intervals. The last trip to the stadium leaves the station at 3:30 pm. On the way back, buses will leave Mineirão according to demand, starting at 5 pm. The ticket price is R$4.50 and payment can also be made with the BHBUS Card.

Line 55 (MOVE Mineirão) will have embarkation and disembarkation in the central area, at the Rio de Janeiro Station (located at Av. Santos Dumont, 480) and along Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, operating at Senai Stations (Av. Antônio Carlos, 580), São Francisco (Av. Antônio Carlos, 3720) and UFMG (Av. Antônio Carlos, 6700). In the stadium area, fans will disembark near the North gate, on Rua Rebelo Horta. After the departure, the buses will leave Mineirão, on Avenida C.