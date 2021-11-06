After accusations by Thiago Gagliasso, Bruno Gagliasso suffers from an anxiety crisis

Top Stories

Cat costume: homemade tips for dressing your cat in style

The name of Bruno Gagliasso has been making waves in recent days after accusations posted by his brother, Thiago Gagliasso. So this time, the actor once again entered the most talked about topics by using his Instagram to make a big outburst. However, Giovanna Ewbank’s husband spoke about the challenges he is facing with his new character.

Therefore, Bruno Gagliasso he even said that the character Lúcio is the most difficult since he started his professional career. In addition, he made it clear that the role played a lot with him. Bruno revealed that he had a severe anxiety crisis due to a strong scene involving racism.

See also this article on our website: Ostentation: Party With 900 Guests By Deolane Bezerra Has Small Souvenirs, Live Music, shacks and lots of emotion

“I’ve played a serial killer, a psychopath, but I’ve never experienced so much hate, so much sadism in a character. I make an execrable guy, the personification of racism, authoritarianism, lack of humanity. And it hurt so much to find that person in me. I had to turn over very dense emotions”, shot.

Bruno Gagliasso shares a report on his Instagram

However, Bruno Gagliasso used his Instagram page to vent this Thursday afternoon, November 4th. After the post, internet users were moved by the situation and spared no time to comment on the matter and support the actor in this phase.

“That speaks potent dear friend. I felt your pain from here. I really want to see it!”, said an internet user, “I could feel everything, chavoso. I’m still on fire. Gratitude for your Asè and fight”, said another, “Congratulations on the delivery Bruno, incredible work and love of art always”, commented another.

Don’t be left out of this information: Fight? Flávia Alessandra and Antonia Fontenelle are seen together and a tense atmosphere is pointed out

Be sure to check out this news: Whindersson Nunes surprises by showing tribute to Luísa Sonza and Maria Lina