After Ana Maria Braga, Fabrício Battaglini is also removed from ‘Mais Você’

Presenter, who was replacing the show’s titleholder with Talitha Morete, tested positive for Covid-19

The presentedfrog Talitha Morete needed to present the “More you” this Friday, 5, alone. Right at the opening of the show, she explained why the presenter Fabricio Battaglini was not present: “As you can see, today I’m here without my partner because he tested positive for the Covid-19. He is fine. We work side by side here without a mask, but keep a safe distance. I took the test and it was negative, everything is fine. Fabricio will be away for 14 days”. The presenter also spoke up and posted a photo at home watching the morning show. “I’m in my pajamas here because I got caught by Covid. We test at Globo every other day. The fourth one was negative. Today, positivei. And, of course, I’m already soaking here at home. Symptom? Almost none so far. Only the voice, which became nasal. But I have to keep up. And get away from everyone for a few days. Now, I’m back! And take care! Even vaccinated (like me, who took the single dose), we are not free of the disease”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Fabricio and Talitha took over the presentation of “More You” on september 25th, that’s because Ana Maria Braga was hospitalized after falling in the kitchen and hitting her head. At the time, the presenter said that the owner of the program was fine and would rest for a few days. However, last Wednesday, 3rd, the presenter participated live in her morning program and revealed that she had not just suffered “a simple fall”. “Our organism is something we don’t know about, we think we know everything. A tiredness there, a little thing here and we don’t give it much importance, suddenly a surprise like this caught me, the lack of a fundamental element in the functioning of the organism that you only discover when you literally fall”, said the presenter, who assured which will give more details of what happened to her on her return to Globo’s morning attraction, scheduled for Monday, 8.