After arrest, DJ Ivis returns to the networks and says: ‘I can be a better person’ – Entertainment

Iverson de Souza Araújo, better known as DJ Ivis, returned to his social networks this Friday (5), 14 days after leaving prison. The artist, who was detained for more than three months, responds in court to a lawsuit for domestic violence against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, with whom he has a 1-year-old daughter.

In a post made on his Instagram profile, the artist says he regrets everything he has done and that he believes he can become “a better person”, given the mistakes of the past.

“Many times I said that I start producing by the chorus. Today, I bring that thought to my life, I want to start over from where I was lost. It’s not possible to erase the past. I know I was wrong. But I also know that I can be a person. It’s very difficult to understand a mistake in the heat of the moment, but when you have the time I’ve had to rethink, it’s all very different. I’m a human being who wants to be better. And who will spare no effort to achieve. importance of having a professional follow-up to understand myself better. Believe me, this makes a total difference,” he wrote.

Ivis said he knows his path will not be easy, but that he won’t give up. “I know it won’t be easy, but this will be my quest. To take every chance I am given with courage and love.”

Finally, he admitted that his entire transformation is for the benefit of his one-year-old daughter, Mel. “I want to be able to look at my daughter, I want her to be proud of her father’s transformation. It’s time to move on and start life here again. I have complied with all the court orders, and so I will. My daughter deserves to be protected, supported and loved”, he said.

See the publication: