After Baptism, Andressa Says She and Thammy Will No More Threesomes | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram After baptism, Andressa says she and Thammy will no longer have threesomes

After being baptized in the pluralistic Evangelical Church, which welcomes the LGBTQIA+ public, Thammy Miranda and his wife, Andressa Miranda, decided not to have sex with three.

The revelation was made by Andressa on Instagram, when asked about the practice now that they have become evangelicals. “Nowadays it doesn’t make sense anymore! When the flesh is weak, we need to strengthen our spirit. The Holy Spirit transforms us little by little”, replied Andressa.

In May 2019, Thammy revealed, while answering questions from netizens on Instagram, that he had threesomes with Andressa and another woman.

The baptism of Thammy and his wife took place last Sunday, the 31st, in São Paulo, and was posted by the couple on social networks.

“A unique moment in our lives. Rebirth, our faith, our life for Jesus, our only savior. Baptism means that the body of Christ lives in me. God is love, healing, liberation! Having your nature regenerated, that is, born again! By receiving Jesus as our Savior and Lord and receiving the Holy Spirit as our helper, we are ready to live a new life”, begins the text written in the caption of the post.

“We don’t stop being who we are, we have a name and a life story. The difference is that we can initiate a change in our behavior and a new life story, which will be marked as before and after our conversion to the Lord Jesus, this change is operated by the Holy Spirit! We are like a newborn in the word, we are learning to walk… Do you know why God chose us??? Maybe to tell this love story and show that no matter who you are, what matters to Him is yours salvation!!!”, finish Thammy and Andressa.

On its website, the Church where Thammy and Andressa were baptized describes their mission as “practicing and leading everyone, without distinction, to the Gospel witnessed and taught by Jesus.”