After Bolsonaro retreat, doctor refuses decoration

In a letter sent to Minister Marcos Pontes (Science and Technology), the epidemiologist Cesar Victora refused, on Friday, the decoration of the National Order of Scientific Merit.

The Chief Executive decorated doctors and lawmakers on Thursday. After criticism from his electoral base, he went back and withdrew the honor for two professionals: Adele Benzaken, director of Fiocruz Amazônia, and Marcus Lacerda, researcher at Fiocruz. The other names, such as Victora, were kept.

The head of the Executive’s retreat occurred because of the criticisms made by his electoral base, mainly in relation to the name of Lacerda, author of a study that demonstrated the ineffectiveness of chloroquine in the treatment against Covid-19.

The episode generated a reaction and Victora refused the Grand Cross award, in a letter sent to Minister Marcos Pontes. “Such an attitude only reinforces my decision not to accept the distinction offered to me,” he says.

The doctor reports that Bolsonaro’s decoration left him divided. “The tribute offered by a federal government that not only ignores, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and public health, does not seem relevant to me”, he says.

“Furthermore, as a scientist I cannot condone the way in which denialism in general, the persecutions of fellow scientists and in particular the recent cuts in federal budgets for science have been used as tools to set back the important progress made by the scientific community. in recent decades”, he adds.





Victora’s letter was released by Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), of which she is a member.