After hours in the water, Luan Santana is saved by his new girlfriend in “Ilha” – Arts

Cantor spent hours in the water and had the support of firefighters and divers.

Ilha is the singer’s new job and has the participation of his new girlfriend, the model from Minas Gerais, Izabele Cunha. (Photo: Youtube Reproduction)

Luan Santana released a clip this Friday (5) in some movie theaters in the country and on Youtube. Ilha is the singer’s new work and has the participation of his new girlfriend, model Izabele Cunha from Minas, who appears at the end of the production.

After Morena, Sorria and Assim Nasce Um Bêbado, Ilha is a romantic song about the arrival of a year of love, which rescues, saves and becomes an island in our lives.

The release closes a list of four songs that began to be presented after a year of fasting for new recordings by the singer.

Directed by Fred Siqueira, the video was recorded in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, and forced the singer to spend hours in the water. The team even had the support of firefighters and divers so that everything went according to the script.

New love – Many fans had not gotten over Luan’s breakup with Jade, after years of relationship, but this week he surprised and assumed relationship with Izabele.

In an interview, the singer called her “my island”, talked about marriage and the dream of having children, believe me, at least five.

