After leaving prison, DJ Ivis speaks for the first time

DJ Ivis made his first appearance, this Friday (5/11), on social media 14 days after leaving prison. The composer is responding in court to a case of domestic violence against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, with whom he has a 1-year-old daughter. The complaint was made through the column LeoDias in July this year.

With a blank photo, the musician stated that he cannot erase the past, but that from now on, he will start a new life. Read the full statement:

“Many times I said that I start producing by the chorus. Today, I bring this thought to my life, I want to start over from where I got lost. It is not possible to erase the past. I know I was wrong. But I also know that I can be a better person.

It’s very difficult to understand a mistake in the heat of the moment, but when you have the time I’ve had to rethink it’s all very different. I am a human being who wants to be better. And that will spare no effort to achieve. I learned the importance of having a professional follow-up to understand myself better. Believe me, it makes all the difference.

I know it won’t be easy, but this will be my quest. To take with courage and love every chance given to me.

I want to be able to look at my daughter, I want her to be proud of her father’s transformation. It’s time to move on and start life here again. I have complied with all court orders and will continue to do so. My daughter deserves to be protected, supported and loved.”

