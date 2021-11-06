After threats, Barra Torres asks Anvisa directors for police protection

Agency employees have been receiving emails with aggressive content due to the possible approval of vaccination against Covid-19 in children

Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency ‘There are three threats, second and third from the same source. They are threats to the Brazilian State, Anvisa is a State agency,’ he said in an interview



The CEO of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, said this Friday, 5, that he asked for police protection to directors and employees after the agency received, in recent days, three threats related to a possible approval of vaccines against the Covid-19 for kids. As Young Pan showed, servers received threatening emails on two occasions within 24 hours.

“There are three threats, second and third from the same source. They are threats to the Brazilian State, Anvisa is a State agency. It is the power of the State’s police for matters related to health surveillance”, said Barra Torres in an interview with the broadcaster Globe News. The director of Anvisa also said that the attacks are unreasonable. “We have a history of unnecessary pressures that we have suffered so far and now this is coming, on a personal and professional level. It’s not reasonable. Authorities need to act in an exemplary manner,” he said.

Barra Torres did not detail the suspicions, but, in the interview with the station, he stated that, in addition to the anti-vaccination movement, there may be “another motivation” for the threats. “The possibilities are countless, obviously they are criminal sources linked to anti-vaccine thinking”, he pointed out. In a statement, released on Wednesday, 3, Anvisa said that “it continues with its institutional mission to protect the health of citizens in a broad manner and remains at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in our country.”